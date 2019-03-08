Man dies after falling from Ilford Exchange

A police cordon is in place after a man fell from height at The Exchange in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse Archant

A man has died after falling from the Exchange shopping centre in Ilford this morning (Friday, September 13).

A Met Police spokesman said officers were called to Ley Street at 8.10am to reports of a man injured after falling from height at the shopping centre.

The man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and enquiries are underway to inform next of kin.

Officers said the death is currently not being treated as suspicious.

Enquiries into the circumstances of his death are ongoing.