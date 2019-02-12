Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears Ken Mears

A police cordon is currently in place after an incident in Gants Hill.

A teenager is fighting for his life after a double stabbing in Gants Hill this afternoon.

Police were called at 3.43pm today (Thursday, February 28) to Beehive Lane, following reports of a large group of youths fighting.

Officers attended and two teenage boys were found suffering from stab injuries, they have both been taken to an East London hospital.

One of the boys has injuries that are currently being treated as life-threatening.

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH.

A crime scene is in place.

Enquiries continue, led by officers from the East Area Command Unit.