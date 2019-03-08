Search

Police cordon off house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge after 'reports of unexplained death'

PUBLISHED: 09:37 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:44 25 July 2019

Police cordon at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Evanston Gardens near Redbridge roundabout Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police cordon at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Evanston Gardens near Redbridge roundabout Picture: Imogen Braddick

Archant

Police have cordoned off a house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge for more than 24 hours following what is believed to have been an unexplained death.

Police have cordoned off this house in Redbridge since Tuesday. Picture: Imogen BraddickPolice have cordoned off this house in Redbridge since Tuesday. Picture: Imogen Braddick

The cordon is understood to have been in place since Tuesday, July 23 and police are still at the scene this morning (Thursday, July 25).

An officer at the scene was unable to tell a reporter the nature of the incident but the Recorder understands it relates to an unexplained death.

The house, at the junction with Evanston Gardens, appears to be derelict and it is not known if it is occupied by anyone.

Police are at the house in Evanston Gardens/Eastern Avenue. Picture: Imogen BraddickPolice are at the house in Evanston Gardens/Eastern Avenue. Picture: Imogen Braddick

The reason for the cordon is not yet known.

The Met Police have been contacted for comment.

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted 'I run Ilford' before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Two people taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash between car and bus

Cranbrook Road is closed in both directions after a crash near the junction with Beehive Lane. Picture: Google

Che Morrison murder trial: Drug dealer who fatally stabbed 20-year-old outside Ilford Station insists he was acting in self-defence

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Most Read

