Police cordon off house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge after 'reports of unexplained death'

Police have cordoned off a house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge for more than 24 hours following what is believed to have been an unexplained death.

The cordon is understood to have been in place since Tuesday, July 23 and police are still at the scene this morning (Thursday, July 25).

An officer at the scene was unable to tell a reporter the nature of the incident but the Recorder understands it relates to an unexplained death.

The house, at the junction with Evanston Gardens, appears to be derelict and it is not known if it is occupied by anyone.

The reason for the cordon is not yet known.

The Met Police have been contacted for comment.