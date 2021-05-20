Have you seen Francis, 45, missing from Redbridge?

Published: 10:44 AM May 20, 2021

Have you seen Francis Mulcahy, 45, missing from Barley Lane since Wednesday, May 5? - Credit: MPS

Have you seen Francis Mulcahy, 45, missing from Redbridge since May 5?

He was lasst seen on Barley Lane around 6.30am on Wednesday, May 5.

At the time he was wearing a red t-shirt, grey tracksuit trousers and jacket.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Please call 101 and quote CAD 1903/19May.