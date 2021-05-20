News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Have you seen Francis, 45, missing from Redbridge?

Published: 10:44 AM May 20, 2021   
Francis Mulcahy, 45, has been missing from Barley Lane since May 5.

Have you seen Francis Mulcahy, 45, missing from Barley Lane since Wednesday, May 5? - Credit: MPS

He was lasst seen on Barley Lane around 6.30am on Wednesday, May 5.

At the time he was wearing a red t-shirt, grey tracksuit trousers and jacket.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Please call 101 and quote CAD 1903/19May. 

