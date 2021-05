Published: 2:39 PM May 7, 2021

Have you seen Casey, 16, missing from Ilford since April 26? - Credit: MPS

Have you seen Casey, 16, missing from Ilford since Monday, April 26?

Police are concerned for her safety and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

She was last seen in the Ilford area on Monday, April 26.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts call 101 quoting 21MIS011532.