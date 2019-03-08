Search

Advanced search

Police close A406 in Ilford as search begins for driver who ran from scene of lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 12:46 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 06 November 2019

Traffic on the A406 in South Woodford

Traffic on the A406 in South Woodford

Archant

Two lanes of the northbound A406 in Ilford have been closed by police officers this lunchtime after the driver of a car which hit a lorry made off from the scene of the crash.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to the A406 near the Redbridge Roundabout junction with the A12 at 11.47am "to reports of a car in collision with a lorry".

The spokesman added: "Although it appears to have been a damage-only collision the driver of the car then made off from the scene.

You may also want to watch:

"There are no reports of any injuries but a search of the area is currently under way."

Transport for London has confirmed: "A406 North Circular Road (IG1) is closed northbound on approach to Redbridge Flyover due to a collision in lane 1 and 2.

"Congestion and delays back over Ilford Flyover.

"Please seek alternative routes where possible."

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in a lane in Aldborough Hatch

The man was found dead in Oaks Lane, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: Google

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Police name man found dead in Aldborough Hatch as detectives urge those that knew him to come forward

Metropolitan Police officers have confirmed the man found dead in Aldborough Hatch was 57-year-old Vladislavs Radionovs. Picture: Met Police

Police close A406 in Ilford as search begins for driver who ran from scene of lorry crash

Traffic on the A406 in South Woodford

Aldborough Hatch murder: Residents’ reaction as man found dead in quiet country lane

The small stretch of land just off Oaks Lane where the man's body was discovered. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in a lane in Aldborough Hatch

The man was found dead in Oaks Lane, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: Google

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Police name man found dead in Aldborough Hatch as detectives urge those that knew him to come forward

Metropolitan Police officers have confirmed the man found dead in Aldborough Hatch was 57-year-old Vladislavs Radionovs. Picture: Met Police

Police close A406 in Ilford as search begins for driver who ran from scene of lorry crash

Traffic on the A406 in South Woodford

Aldborough Hatch murder: Residents’ reaction as man found dead in quiet country lane

The small stretch of land just off Oaks Lane where the man's body was discovered. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Three wins for Gator ABC at National ABA Youth Finals

Jamal Berleen of Gator ABC at the end of his fight. Picture: Gator ABC

Police close A406 in Ilford as search begins for driver who ran from scene of lorry crash

Traffic on the A406 in South Woodford

Redbridge students compete for top make-up artist prize

Astrid Evelyn Graban and Daisy Carter with their make-up creations. Picture: New City College

Romford children create poppies for Remembrance services at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Chaplain Grace Allick with pupils Hasani Allick, Caleb Judd and Nathanael Judd, alongside Mr Norley, Head of Year Seven, in front of one of the walls of poppies. Picture: BHR Hospitals

TfL defends move to slash Central line services between Woodford and Hainault

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists