Police close A406 in Ilford as search begins for driver who ran from scene of lorry crash
PUBLISHED: 12:46 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 06 November 2019
Two lanes of the northbound A406 in Ilford have been closed by police officers this lunchtime after the driver of a car which hit a lorry made off from the scene of the crash.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to the A406 near the Redbridge Roundabout junction with the A12 at 11.47am "to reports of a car in collision with a lorry".
The spokesman added: "Although it appears to have been a damage-only collision the driver of the car then made off from the scene.
"There are no reports of any injuries but a search of the area is currently under way."
Transport for London has confirmed: "A406 North Circular Road (IG1) is closed northbound on approach to Redbridge Flyover due to a collision in lane 1 and 2.
"Congestion and delays back over Ilford Flyover.
"Please seek alternative routes where possible."