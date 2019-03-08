Police close A406 in Ilford as search begins for driver who ran from scene of lorry crash

Traffic on the A406 in South Woodford Archant

Two lanes of the northbound A406 in Ilford have been closed by police officers this lunchtime after the driver of a car which hit a lorry made off from the scene of the crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to the A406 near the Redbridge Roundabout junction with the A12 at 11.47am "to reports of a car in collision with a lorry".

The spokesman added: "Although it appears to have been a damage-only collision the driver of the car then made off from the scene.

You may also want to watch:

"There are no reports of any injuries but a search of the area is currently under way."

Transport for London has confirmed: "A406 North Circular Road (IG1) is closed northbound on approach to Redbridge Flyover due to a collision in lane 1 and 2.

"Congestion and delays back over Ilford Flyover.

"Please seek alternative routes where possible."