Police chase through Goodmayes ends in crash

Published: 3:24 PM December 29, 2020

A police chase through the streets of Goodmayes ended in a high speed crash and a 31-year-old man taken to hospital last night.

Police spotted the car being driven dangerously at around 11pm on Monday, December 28, and tried to get the driver to pull over.

When he refused to stop, police pursued him before the man, who would later fail a breathalyser test, lost control and crashed at the junction of Goodmayes Lane and High Road.

Mobile phone footage from social media shows a fire engine at the scene, while medics covered the driver with a blanket as he lay in the road.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution before being discharged.

However, a police spokesman confirmed the man is still in police custody, saying: "Upon his release from hospital, the man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and for providing a positive breath test."