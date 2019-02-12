Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police charge man with murder over disappearance of student last seen in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 07:54 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 28 February 2019

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Archant

Police investigating the disappearance of a 21-year-old student last seen in Ilford on Boxing Day have charged a man with her murder.

Joy Morgan, a midwifery student from Hatfield, was last seen at her church in Ilford on December 26, 2018. She was reported missing to police on Thursday, February 7.

Yesterday (Wednesday, February 27) Ajibola Shogbamimu, age 40, of Fordwych Road, Cricklewood, was charged with murder.

He will appear at Hatfield Remand Court later today (Thursday, February 28).

Any information that could assist the investigation can be submitted online here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020119R15-PO1



Related articles

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death near Ilford Station

Police were called to a man stabbed in Cranbrook Road at 9.19pm today (February 26). Photo: @stanikzai_19

Ilford Station murder: Public tried to save man, 20, stabbed to death

Forensic officers investigate the crime scene near Ilford Station where a man was stabbed to death on Tuesday night, February 26. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death near Ilford Station

Police were called to a man stabbed in Cranbrook Road at 9.19pm today (February 26). Photo: @stanikzai_19

Ilford Station murder: Public tried to save man, 20, stabbed to death

Forensic officers investigate the crime scene near Ilford Station where a man was stabbed to death on Tuesday night, February 26. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Stubborn West Ham finally beaten by City spot-kick

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (not pictured) fouls Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (centre) resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Police charge man with murder over disappearance of student last seen in Ilford

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

TV star bitten on her face in Ilford sex attack offers £5,000 reward to find culprit

Jodie Weston, of Channel 5's Rich Kids Go Skint, was bitten on her face as she walked to a bar in Ilford town centre just before midnight on February 16. Photo: Jodie Weston

Essex Open ease past Eclipse in Met League clash

The latest news from the local netball scene (pic: Nigel French/PA)

Chadwell Heath edged out on trip to Lewisham

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists