Police charge man with murder over disappearance of student last seen in Ilford

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police Archant

Police investigating the disappearance of a 21-year-old student last seen in Ilford on Boxing Day have charged a man with her murder.

Joy Morgan, a midwifery student from Hatfield, was last seen at her church in Ilford on December 26, 2018. She was reported missing to police on Thursday, February 7.

Yesterday (Wednesday, February 27) Ajibola Shogbamimu, age 40, of Fordwych Road, Cricklewood, was charged with murder.

He will appear at Hatfield Remand Court later today (Thursday, February 28).

Any information that could assist the investigation can be submitted online here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020119R15-PO1



