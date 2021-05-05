Police car flips over in Chadwell Heath collision

Published: 2:15 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 2:19 PM May 5, 2021

A police car flipped over after colliding with a van in Chadwell Heath this morning (May 5).

There were two officers in the car at the time of the collision, which took place around 11.15am in Barley Lane, but their injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Three people - the two officers and a member of the public - were taken to hospital.

Three people were taken to hospital but none of their injuries are life-threatening or life-changing. - Credit: Submitted

The third person's injuries have also been confirmed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesperson for the police said enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.18am today (May 5) to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Eastern Avenue and Barley Lane.

"We sent three ambulance crews, our hazardous area response teams, and an incident response officer. The first of our medics were at the scene in under three minutes.

"Three people were treated at the scene. One person was taken to a major trauma centre as a priority, and two people were taken to a hospital."

The road has been cleared and traffic is open in both directions.