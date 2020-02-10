Redbridge Town Hall closed as police investigate burglary

Police are investigating reports of a burglary at Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Police are investigating reports of a burglary at Redbridge Town Hall in Ilford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at 7.28am this morning (Monday, February 10) and found several doors damaged when they arrived.

You may also want to watch:

"Enquiries continue to establish if anything was stolen," a Met Police spokeswoman said. "No arrests have been made."

It is understood the town hall is closed while police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1149/10FEB or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.