Police break up large group of teens preparing to fight in Ilford
PUBLISHED: 16:31 09 April 2019
Archant
Police dispersed a large group of teenagers preparing to fight each other in Ilford this lunchtime.
Officers were called to the Mildmay Road and Albert Road junction today (Tuesday, April 9) at 1.37pm.
A Met Police spokeswoman said: “It appeared the youths were preparing to fight, one was seen arming himself with a belt.
“Police arrived on scene and the group dispersed.
“No criminal offences were apparent.”
The spokeswoman added that there were no reported injuries.