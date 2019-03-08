Search

Police break up large group of teens preparing to fight in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 16:31 09 April 2019

Youths were preparing to fight. Picture: Google Maps

Youths were preparing to fight. Picture: Google Maps

Police dispersed a large group of teenagers preparing to fight each other in Ilford this lunchtime.

Officers were called to the Mildmay Road and Albert Road junction today (Tuesday, April 9) at 1.37pm.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “It appeared the youths were preparing to fight, one was seen arming himself with a belt.

“Police arrived on scene and the group dispersed.

“No criminal offences were apparent.”

The spokeswoman added that there were no reported injuries.

