Have you seen Miguel, 16, missing from Ilford?
PUBLISHED: 16:36 26 October 2020
Archant
Have you seen Miguel, 16, who has been missing from Ilford since October 19?
Police are concerned for the safety of Miguel, who was last seen in the Ilford area on Monday, October 19,
They believe he may have gone to the Ipswich area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the police on 101 quoting reference 20MIS035048
