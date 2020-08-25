Have you seen Andrew, missing from Ilford since Saturday?

Have you seen Andrew, who has been missing from the Ilford area since Saturday, August 22?

Police are concerned for the 49-year-old’s well-being and believe he may be in the Walthamstow area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the police on 101 quoting reference 20MIS028440