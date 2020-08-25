Have you seen Andrew, missing from Ilford since Saturday?
PUBLISHED: 14:40 25 August 2020
Have you seen Andrew, who has been missing from the Ilford area since Saturday, August 22?
Police are concerned for the 49-year-old’s well-being and believe he may be in the Walthamstow area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the police on 101 quoting reference 20MIS028440
