Have you seen 17-year-old Billy, missing from Ilford since October 19?
PUBLISHED: 16:28 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 13 November 2020
Police are appealing for help in finding the 17-year-old who has been missing for nearly a month.
He was last seen in the Ilford area on October 19 but he has links to Walthamstow, Brent, Hackney, Ealing and Camden areas.
If you have any information on his whereabouts contact police at 101 quoting reference 20MIS035328
