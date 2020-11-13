Have you seen 17-year-old Billy, missing from Ilford since October 19?

Have you seen Billy, 17, missing from Ilford since October 19? Picture: Met Police Archant

Have you seen Billy, 17, missing from Ilford since October 19?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for help in finding the 17-year-old who has been missing for nearly a month.

He was last seen in the Ilford area on October 19 but he has links to Walthamstow, Brent, Hackney, Ealing and Camden areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact police at 101 quoting reference 20MIS035328