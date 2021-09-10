Missing man, 31, believed to have been in Ilford
Published: 10:51 AM September 10, 2021
- Credit: Thames Valley Police
Have you seen this missing man who is believed to have been in Ilford?
Thames Valley Police have appealed for help in locating a 31-year-old Berkshire man believed to have been in Ilford yesterday.
The force released pictures showing Sean Stokes in Reading, before he travelled to London on Thursday, September 9.
They believe he was in Ilford and Camden.
Police have said he has medical needs and want to check he is okay.
Anyone who can help the search is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2129 07/09/2021.
