News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Missing man, 31, believed to have been in Ilford

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 10:51 AM September 10, 2021   
Sean Stokes, 31, is believed to have been in Ilford yesterday

Sean Stokes, 31, is believed to have been in Ilford yesterday - Credit: Thames Valley Police

Have you seen this missing man who is believed to have been in Ilford?

Thames Valley Police have appealed for help in locating a 31-year-old Berkshire man believed to have been in Ilford yesterday.

The force released pictures showing Sean Stokes in Reading, before he travelled to London on Thursday, September 9.

Pictures released by Thames Valley Police show Sean in Reading before he travelled to London

Pictures released by Thames Valley Police show Sean in Reading before he travelled to London - Credit: Thames Valley Police

They believe he was in Ilford and Camden.

Police have said he has medical needs and want to check he is okay.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who can help the search is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2129 07/09/2021.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ilford venue fined more than £5k for 'indoor shisha smoking'
  2. 2 Jailed: ‘Opportunistic predator’ who kidnapped and raped woman
  3. 3 Approval recommended for 239-flat Mill Road development
  1. 4 Chigwell man ordered to pay almost £400 illegal fishing fine
  2. 5 Teenage girl, 14, 'stabbed in neck' in Ilford
  3. 6 Activists urge Sadiq Khan to call in Tesco Goodmayes development
  4. 7 Girl, 14, bailed after teenager found with 'neck lacerations' in Ilford
  5. 8 Testing centres set up in race to find donor for girl, 4, with cancer
  6. 9 Family of girl, 4, with leukaemia plead for more south Asian bone marrow donors
  7. 10 Oaks Park staff picket school as new set of strike action begins
Missing People
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Cauliflower pub in Ilford. Picture: Steve Poston

Valentines Park

Bandits, heiresses, and murder victims: Finding Redbridge's most iconic...

Daniel Gayne

person
National Primary Offer Day in Redbridge

Education News

Parents' group files complaint on sex ed syllabus citing same-sex lesson

Daniel Gayne

person
King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

Coronavirus

Covid cases rise at Queen’s and King George Hospitals

Daniel Gayne

person
cctv image

Crime

Appeal after elderly man punched on Central Line train

Jon King

Author Picture Icon