Missing man, 31, believed to have been in Ilford

Published: 10:51 AM September 10, 2021

Sean Stokes, 31, is believed to have been in Ilford yesterday - Credit: Thames Valley Police

Have you seen this missing man who is believed to have been in Ilford?

Thames Valley Police have appealed for help in locating a 31-year-old Berkshire man believed to have been in Ilford yesterday.

The force released pictures showing Sean Stokes in Reading, before he travelled to London on Thursday, September 9.

Pictures released by Thames Valley Police show Sean in Reading before he travelled to London - Credit: Thames Valley Police

They believe he was in Ilford and Camden.

Police have said he has medical needs and want to check he is okay.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who can help the search is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2129 07/09/2021.