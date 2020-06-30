Have you seen this 16-year-old boy who might be in Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham?

Police are appealing for help in safeguarding 16-year-old Mohammed.

Have you seen 16-year-old Mohammed who was last seen more than a week ago in Westminster?

Police are appealing for help in finding Mohammed who has been missing since Monday, June 22 in Westminster but could be in the Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham areas.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts please call 101 and reference 20MIS021192.