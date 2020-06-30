Search

Advanced search

Have you seen this 16-year-old boy who might be in Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham?

PUBLISHED: 12:26 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 30 June 2020

Police are appealing for help in safeguarding 16-year-old Mohammed. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police are appealing for help in safeguarding 16-year-old Mohammed. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

Have you seen 16-year-old Mohammed who was last seen more than a week ago in Westminster?

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for help in finding Mohammed who has been missing since Monday, June 22 in Westminster but could be in the Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham areas.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts please call 101 and reference 20MIS021192.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Woodford Green man pleads guilty to making 250 indecent images of children for the second time in two years

Martin Sparks plead guilty to making more than 200 indecent images of children, despite being subject to the same offence. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Most Read

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Woodford Green man pleads guilty to making 250 indecent images of children for the second time in two years

Martin Sparks plead guilty to making more than 200 indecent images of children, despite being subject to the same offence. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Farah in bid to break one-hour record

Sir Mo Farah (pic London Marathon Events Ltd/The Vitality Big Half)

Moore, Hurst and Peters and West Ham United’s kings of Europe to be honoured at London Stadium

England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet Trophy, collected from the Queen, after leading his team to a 4-2 victory over West Germany, in an exciting World Cup Final that went to extra time at Wembley in 1966

O’s goalkeeper Janata on current opportunity for youngsters

Goalkeeper Arthur Janata in training with Leyton Orient (Pic: LOFC)

Have you seen this 16-year-old boy who might be in Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham?

Police are appealing for help in safeguarding 16-year-old Mohammed. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Fewer Redbridge families secure first-choice primary school place

Redbridge has one of the lowest rates of families securing their first choice of primary school with 713 families missing out on their top pick.