Police appeal to find missing Ilford teen
PUBLISHED: 10:26 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 18 April 2019
Archant
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 18-year-old from Ilford who has been missing for a week.
Met officers have released an image of Kane Johnson who was last seen on April 11.
He was last seen wearing black trousers, black shoes and may be carrying a black rucksack.
Call police with information on his whereabouts on 101 or on Twitter by messaging @MPSRedbridge