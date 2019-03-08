Search

Police appeal to find missing Ilford teen

PUBLISHED: 10:26 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 18 April 2019

Police are appeal for help to find Kane Johnson who has been missing since April 11. Picture: Twitter/@MPSRedbridge

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 18-year-old from Ilford who has been missing for a week.

Met officers have released an image of Kane Johnson who was last seen on April 11.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, black shoes and may be carrying a black rucksack.

Call police with information on his whereabouts on 101 or on Twitter by messaging @MPSRedbridge

