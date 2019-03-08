If you see this man in Ilford, do not approach him

Jordell Solomon is known to frequent Ilford and other parts of the capital. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a teenager who is unlawfully at large.

Jordell Solomon, 18, is wanted after absconding from a secure unit at a hospital in west London while on remand for a series of violent offences.

He is known to frequent the Ilford, Ealing, Lambeth, Wandsworth, Croydon and Bedfordshire areas.

Police urge the public, if you see him do not approach, but call 999 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 and quote CAD 6395/29OCT.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.