Search

Advanced search

If you see this man in Ilford, do not approach him

PUBLISHED: 17:23 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 30 October 2019

Jordell Solomon is known to frequent Ilford and other parts of the capital. Picture: Met Police

Jordell Solomon is known to frequent Ilford and other parts of the capital. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a teenager who is unlawfully at large.

Jordell Solomon, 18, is wanted after absconding from a secure unit at a hospital in west London while on remand for a series of violent offences.

You may also want to watch:

He is known to frequent the Ilford, Ealing, Lambeth, Wandsworth, Croydon and Bedfordshire areas.

Police urge the public, if you see him do not approach, but call 999 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 and quote CAD 6395/29OCT.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

Young families in Redbridge left without water for months on end

The afflicted block of flats in Westfield Gardens. Right: Water damage in communal cupboards, a kitchen tap on full-blast and pans of water being heated on the stove for washing. Pictures: Google Streetview/Hannah Somerville/Forida Yasmin

‘Unacceptable’: Commuters blast TfL’s planned Central line changes that would see Woodford to Hainault services slashed from January

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Government figures show ‘deprivation’ levels by postcode in divided Redbridge

The Tiptree estate in Clayhall was classed as one of the most deprived areas in Redbridge. Picture: Google Satellite

‘Desperate’ Gants Hill residents and landlords call for clean-up behind council-owned hotel

Photos show dumped mattresses. Picture: Abid Mohammad

Most Read

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

Young families in Redbridge left without water for months on end

The afflicted block of flats in Westfield Gardens. Right: Water damage in communal cupboards, a kitchen tap on full-blast and pans of water being heated on the stove for washing. Pictures: Google Streetview/Hannah Somerville/Forida Yasmin

‘Unacceptable’: Commuters blast TfL’s planned Central line changes that would see Woodford to Hainault services slashed from January

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Government figures show ‘deprivation’ levels by postcode in divided Redbridge

The Tiptree estate in Clayhall was classed as one of the most deprived areas in Redbridge. Picture: Google Satellite

‘Desperate’ Gants Hill residents and landlords call for clean-up behind council-owned hotel

Photos show dumped mattresses. Picture: Abid Mohammad

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

World Cup: ‘Inspired’ England must start again says Jonny

Jonny Wilkinson during an England training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot.

Taylor insists poor first half cost them as they suffered Barrow defeat

Will Wood of Dagenham and Redbridge and Bobby Grant of Wrexham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019

Ilford Wanderers continue to struggle as they suffered a defeat to leaders Upminster

Ilford Wanderers in action against Upminster (Pic: Colin Brown)

World Cup: England’s Sinckler ‘has better mindset for big matches’

England's Kyle Sinckler in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match against New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama.

Brill insists Fletcher will implement his own philosophy on the O’s

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists