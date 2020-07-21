Search

Have you seen this man missing from Ilford?

PUBLISHED: 13:32 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 21 July 2020

Have you seen Marian, who has been missing from Ilford since July 15? Picture: Metropolitan Police

Have you seen Marian, who has been missing from Ilford since July 15?

Police are interested to speak to anyone who might know of his whereabouts.

If you have seen Marian or have any information please call 101 and reference 20MIS024058.

