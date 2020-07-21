Have you seen this man missing from Ilford?
PUBLISHED: 13:32 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 21 July 2020
Archant
Have you seen Marian, who has been missing from Ilford since July 15?
You may also want to watch:
Police are interested to speak to anyone who might know of his whereabouts.
If you have seen Marian or have any information please call 101 and reference 20MIS024058.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.