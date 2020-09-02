Search

Have you seen this missing 15-year-old from Redbridge?

PUBLISHED: 16:03 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 02 September 2020

Have you seen Lucas, 15, missing from Redbridge but possibly in the Harrow, Wembley or Hayes area?

Have you seen Lucas, 15, missing from Redbridge but possibly in the Harrow, Wembley or Hayes area?

Archant

Have you seen Lucas, 15, who has been missing from Redbridge?

Police are appealing for help in finding the missing teenager who might be in the Harrow, Wembley or Hayes area and they are concerned for his safety.

If you have information on Lucas’ whereabouts please contact police at 101 quoting reference 20MIS028667.

Safi brothers abduction: Further Ilford arrest brings total to 13 but no sign of main suspect or children

Police have made 13 arrests in relation to the aduction of the Safi brothers but are still frantically searching for the boys and the main suspect, their father Imran Safi. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police officer assaulted after responding to Gants Hill fight where man sustained head injuries

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer but there have been no arrests relating to the original fight.

Gants Hill inventor whose drink holder made from pizza box became lockdown hit set for sales in the millions

Barry Freeder, inventor of the CouchCoaster, which saw overseas sales skyrocket during lockdown. Picture: Daniel Hambury

‘From one hazard to another’ - Single mother accuses Redbridge Council of moving her into dangerous flat that’s falling apart

A single mum of three has accused Redbridge Council of moving her into an unsafe property before doing proper checks or allowing her to see it before moving in. Picture: Sophie Khan

Ilford listed as ‘online returns hotspot’ during lockdown at fourth place across UK

Royal Mail has listed the places where people have returned the most online purchases during lockdown and Ilford came fourth on the list. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

