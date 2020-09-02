Have you seen this missing 15-year-old from Redbridge?
PUBLISHED: 16:03 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 02 September 2020
Have you seen Lucas, 15, who has been missing from Redbridge?
Police are appealing for help in finding the missing teenager who might be in the Harrow, Wembley or Hayes area and they are concerned for his safety.
If you have information on Lucas’ whereabouts please contact police at 101 quoting reference 20MIS028667.
