Can you help police find missing Ilford teenager?

14-year-old Kane has been missing for a week (Pic: Met Police) Archant

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down a 14-year-old who has been missing for a week and is believed to be in the Ilford area.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted out a missing person’s appeal urging anyone with any information on the teenagers whereabouts to come forward.

The missing youngster has only been named as Kane and he could possibly be in Enfield, Waltham Forest or Essex areas.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the police on 101, quoting reference 20MIS013045.