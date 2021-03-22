News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man in life-threatening condition following serious Chigwell collision

Roy Chacko

Published: 4:58 PM March 22, 2021   
Chigwell High Road

Essex Police are appealing for dashcam footage of a serious collision which took place at Chigwell High Road and Chigwell Rise at 11.25am this morning. - Credit: Google Maps

A man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after a serious collision in Chigwell, where police remain on the scene.

The incident took place at about 11.25am this morning at the junction of Chigwell High Road and Chigwell Rise when a Ford Kuga veered off the road and struck an electrical unit.

The roads will be closed until at least 5pm this afternoon as Essex Police carries out its investigation. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it should submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or call 101 and cite incident 411.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

