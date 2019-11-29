Police appeal: Officers release CCTV image after unexplained death of man in Ilford

Stuart Miller, 45, was found dead in his flat in Sylvan Road on Monday, November 25. Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives are asking for the public's help to trace the final movements of a man who was found dead in his Ilford home.

Stuart Miller, 45, was pronounced dead by the London Ambulance Service on Monday, November 25.

Police visited his flat in Sylvan Road at around 10pm after concerns had been made for his welfare.

Stuart's next of kin have been informed of his death and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the East Area Command Unit are trying to establish the moments prior to Stuart's death.

His death is being treated as unexplained and it is not thought to be suspicious.

Stuart is known to have gone out between 8.55pm and 9.15pm on Sunday, November 24.

Officers would like to speak with anyone who saw him between these times, and have issued a CCTV still of Stuart from that night in the hope that someone will recognise him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Andrew Lowe at Ilford police station on 07979 311259 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 7710/25Nov.