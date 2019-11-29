Search

Police appeal: Officers release CCTV image after unexplained death of man in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 07:56 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:56 29 November 2019

Stuart Miller, 45, was found dead in his flat in Sylvan Road on Monday, November 25. Picture: Met Police

Detectives are asking for the public's help to trace the final movements of a man who was found dead in his Ilford home.

Stuart Miller, 45, was pronounced dead by the London Ambulance Service on Monday, November 25.

Police visited his flat in Sylvan Road at around 10pm after concerns had been made for his welfare.

Stuart's next of kin have been informed of his death and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the East Area Command Unit are trying to establish the moments prior to Stuart's death.

His death is being treated as unexplained and it is not thought to be suspicious.

Stuart is known to have gone out between 8.55pm and 9.15pm on Sunday, November 24.

Officers would like to speak with anyone who saw him between these times, and have issued a CCTV still of Stuart from that night in the hope that someone will recognise him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Andrew Lowe at Ilford police station on 07979 311259 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 7710/25Nov.

Most Read

Six fire engines battling fire in Gants Hill

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Man stabbed to death outside Seven Kings party named by police

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

‘I woke up to screaming’: Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

New Boots store opens in Ilford tomorrow

The Boots at 117 High Road, together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Fines for vehicles driving past Ilford and Hainault schools start next week

Redbridge Council is introducing clean air zones in Ilford and Hainault. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive/PA Images

