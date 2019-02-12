Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Police chase in Clayhall

PUBLISHED: 16:39 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 14 February 2019

There was a police chase in clayhall today. Photo: Google Maps

There was a police chase in clayhall today. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Beal pupils left via a different exit after a police incident in Clayhall.

Officers began an “authorised pursuit” of a vehicle in Woodford Bridge Road today (Thursday, February 14) after it failed to stop.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Two men decamped from the vehicle and fled.

“They were located and arrested with the assistance of the National Police Air Service on suspicion of driving offences in Babbacombe Gardens.

“They have been taken into custody”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Zero hygiene rating given to Cakes and Shakes, Gants Hill and other businesses in Ilford and Seven Kings

Cakes and Shakes has been given the lowest score. Photo: Google Maps

Nine tower blocks containing up to 1,400 homes could be built on Goodmayes Tesco site

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

Date revealed for Goodmayes Nando’s opening

Are you looking foward to a Peri-Peri fix in Goodmayes? Photo: Katie Collins

Burglar stole £50,000 worth of designer clothing from Chigwell home

Edward Williams stole about £50,000 worth of designer clothes and shoes. Photo: Essex Police

Police chase in Clayhall

There was a police chase in clayhall today. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford wary of Cantabs threat despite gap in table

Woodford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Churchfields bag a spot in Premier League Primary Stars final

Churchfields celebrating their victory (Pic: Churchfields)

Town prepare for busy period after free weekend

Andrea Mantovani knocks the ball forward for Woodford Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Pugh hopes Wanstead can continue winning start to tenure

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

O’s academy continues to produce, but the signs point towards some type of closure

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists