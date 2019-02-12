Police chase in Clayhall
PUBLISHED: 16:39 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 14 February 2019
Beal pupils left via a different exit after a police incident in Clayhall.
Officers began an “authorised pursuit” of a vehicle in Woodford Bridge Road today (Thursday, February 14) after it failed to stop.
A Met Police spokesman said: “Two men decamped from the vehicle and fled.
“They were located and arrested with the assistance of the National Police Air Service on suspicion of driving offences in Babbacombe Gardens.
“They have been taken into custody”.