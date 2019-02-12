Police chase in Clayhall

There was a police chase in clayhall today. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Beal pupils left via a different exit after a police incident in Clayhall.

Officers began an “authorised pursuit” of a vehicle in Woodford Bridge Road today (Thursday, February 14) after it failed to stop.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Two men decamped from the vehicle and fled.

“They were located and arrested with the assistance of the National Police Air Service on suspicion of driving offences in Babbacombe Gardens.

“They have been taken into custody”.