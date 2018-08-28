Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

PUBLISHED: 14:09 18 December 2018

Police advise residents to check ID. Picture: Peter Jordan

Police advise residents to check ID. Picture: Peter Jordan

PA Archive/PA Images

Redbridge Police have issued a warning after a number of British Gas uniforms were stolen.

Officers are advising residents to double check the identity of any workers who knock at the door.

“If you are visited at your home address by someone reporting to be from British Gas without an appointment do not let them in,” a Met Police spokesman said.

“Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999.”

A British Gas spokesperson confirmed that a number of outfits were taken in the London Borough of Brent and the incident has been reported to the police.

They advised residents to request to see an ID card, should they get a knock at the door from someone claiming to be a British Gas employee.

“All our employees and agents will show you an identity card,” she said.

“Please check the card carefully and if you are unsure, do not let them in.

“The card contains the following information: Who they represent i.e. British Gas, their photograph, contact telephone number for you to double-check their identity and an expiry date for the card.”

The energy supplier said customer security is one its most important considerations and said to help reassure the general public, it can organised for legitimate members of staff to say a pre-agreed password when they visit your home.

“If you are unsure, don’t let them in,” she added.

To check the identify of a British Gas employee call 0333 202 9802.

To find out more about other checks you can perform and for more information visit po.st/BG-GenuineVisitor

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised

Twenty-five firefighters were called to a blaze at a shop in Meads Lane, Seven Kings. Photo: Twitter/@LondonFire

Ilford drive-by shooting: Armed police chase group of men

Several shots were fired at a car. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Armed police headed to Ilford. Picture: Peter Byrne

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

#includeImage($article, 225)

Elderly man has bank card stolen in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

ABH arrest after man suffers head injury in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Brophy wants to step up and keep Orient at the league summit

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge manager Eaton feels Bengal defeat should have been postponed

Ricky Eaton manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Chertsey Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 8th December 2018

Taylor proud of Ilford despite defeat to Epping

Action from Ilford Wanderers against Epping Upper Clapton in London Three Essex (pic: Graham Rowe)

West Ham star Snodgrass is not feeling the cold

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates Javier Hernandez (centre) and Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Wanstead’s Wiggins admits Romford played the conditions better

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists