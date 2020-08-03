Ilford poet performs at FA Cup final with show of support for mental health

Hussain Manawer performed The Sound of Support at the FA Cup final opening. Picture: PA/Matt Crossick PA Archive/PA Images

An Ilford poet opened the FA Cup final with a message of support for those suffering with mental health issues.

An absolute honour to write and perform the opening for the 2020 The Heads Up FA Cup Final



Presenting: The Sound Of Support



Wembley maybe silent but the conversation on mental health couldn't be any louder! @FA @heads_together @Arsenal @ChelseaFC @wembleystadium pic.twitter.com/FPn8BXMtmt — Hussain Manawer (@HussainManawer) August 1, 2020

Hussain Manaweer performed his poem, The Sound of Support, at Wembley stadium on Saturday, August 1.

The poet, who is a patron of Frenford Youth Club’s mental health counselling service Never Alone, tweeted it was: “An absolute honour to write and perform the opening.

Hussain Manawer reciting his poem The Night Tube to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: PA/Yui Mok Hussain Manawer reciting his poem The Night Tube to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

“Wembley may be silent but the conversation on mental health couldn’t be any louder!”

Fans were not allowed in the ground but millions watched on TV.

Before Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over rivals Chelsea, Hussain said football was a place “where you champion each other through the good and the bad. That’s the sound of support. Sometimes I know it’s hard to find a listening ear or a helping hand”.

Hussain is an ambassador for the Samaritans.