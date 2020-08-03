Ilford poet performs at FA Cup final with show of support for mental health
PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 August 2020
An Ilford poet opened the FA Cup final with a message of support for those suffering with mental health issues.
Hussain Manaweer performed his poem, The Sound of Support, at Wembley stadium on Saturday, August 1.
The poet, who is a patron of Frenford Youth Club’s mental health counselling service Never Alone, tweeted it was: “An absolute honour to write and perform the opening.
“Wembley may be silent but the conversation on mental health couldn’t be any louder!”
Fans were not allowed in the ground but millions watched on TV.
Before Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over rivals Chelsea, Hussain said football was a place “where you champion each other through the good and the bad. That’s the sound of support. Sometimes I know it’s hard to find a listening ear or a helping hand”.
Hussain is an ambassador for the Samaritans.
