Letters: Wanstead Park and a mental health crisis

Opinion

Published: 3:00 PM December 24, 2020

Cattle returned to Wanstead Park after an absence of 150 years. - Credit: John Phillips/City of London

Sort out Wanstead Park lakes

Paul Donovan, Dangan Road, Wanstead writes:

The City of London Corporation must step up to fund improvements to Wanstead Park, following the latest setback.

Wanstead Park has been a popular destination for many during the pandemic.

The numbers out enjoying this fantastic place over lockdowns has been particularly striking.

You may also want to watch:

The City of London Corporation (COLC) reported a 122 per cent increase in visitors. Given the numbers who visited during the most recent lockdown, this estimation may now well be on the low side.

One highlight of the period was the trial of cattle grazing for a month from mid-September.

The three longhorn cows made headlines locally and nationally.A stream of adults and children came to see and be seen with these good natured animals.

The trial seemed to go well, so hopefully more longhorns will be coming to graze for a longer period next year.

One concern expressed over the summer months was the increasingly low levels of water in the lakes.

The recent rain has helped to some degree. Indeed, the River Roding recently broke its banks, coming over into the park.

Nothing like the flooding of last December but the levels are high.

There have, though, been growing concerns over the flood risk around the river and the park over recent years.

The Environment Agency were concerned about the danger of a cascade of water building up in the lakes, going into the river causing flooding.

A flood prevention plan was devised that would improve the lakes’ infrastructure and prevent flooding.

In association with this project were other works around the Parkland Plan. It would enable match funding to be obtained from other sources, relating to the non-statutory parts of the work.

It looked signed and sealed, with the City of London Corporation set to stump up £10million plus required.

However, now all has changed, with the work required being drastically reduced. The new cost is reportedly £500,000.

Good news for the coffers of the COLC but not necessarily the park.

The reduced project will severely reduce potential funding for other parts of the Park Plan.

The lakes system, which was the reason the park was put on English Heritage’s at risk register in 2009, will continue to deteriorate.

Those who have been trying to improve the park for years are alarmed at the latest setback.

A lot of people volunteer litter picking and raising funds for seating, signage and all sorts of other things.

There is a huge amount of goodwill toward this much loved space. But increasing numbers are growing exasperated at what they see as a failure to act.

It is high time the COLC recognised that Wanstead Park and Flats are the jewel in the crown of Epping Forest, not the poor relation.

The park must be treated with the respect it deserves. Sort out the lakes and put the money in to fully fund the Parkland Plan, thereby ensuring that this fantastic space can be enjoyed by present and future generations.





We’re in a mental health emergency

Mark Dawes, campaigns officer, Waltham Forest & Redbridge Green Party, writes:

Along with the pandemic, there is a mental health epidemic which is having catastrophic effects for people largely because of the lockdowns and the resultant isolation.

Surveys have shown that over 50 per cent of people have seen a decline in their mental health during the pandemic and there has been a rise in suicides as well as increases in drug abuse/overdoses, alcohol abuse etc.

In England, the Centre for Mental Health has predicted that up to 10 million people – almost a fifth of the population – will need mental health support as a direct consequence of Covid-19, with 1.5 million of those expected to be children and young people under 18.

We are now in a mental health emergency.

Of course, we need to be taking steps to fight Covid-19 but any policy has to give equal consideration to the mental health epidemic too.

Currently the government and its advisers are ignoring this and as a result large numbers of people are suffering which will also have long term consequences on their health.

If people are suffering from mental health issues, charities like Mind - https://www.mind.org.uk – provide excellent resources and help.