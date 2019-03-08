Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Redbridge residents can no longer use much-loved playground

PUBLISHED: 17:58 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 16 August 2019

The pirate ship in the sandy play area.

The pirate ship in the sandy play area.

Archant

A much-loved playground has been forced to close.

Staff at the Pelican Playground, Grange Farm Lane, off High Road, Chigwell, confirmed the sand will not be open to the public on Thursday, August 15.

A spokesman said on Facebook: "Unfortunately, due to health and safety issues and continued anti-social behaviour, the Pelican Playground is closed until further notice."

The children's play space was built in an unused field thanks to a large investment from the Grange Farm Centre Trust.

You may also want to watch:

Despite being on private land the organisation opens it up to residents to give back to the community.

The closure follows a number of incidents in the space and a Pelican Playground spokesman previously urged users to keep the area in a good condition.

Speaking on Facebook on August 7, he said: "I am sorry to report that there has been more damage and misuse of the Pelican playground yesterday.

"We are now also finding used nappies in the car park and bushes.

"We are fast approaching having to staff the facility with a ranger which may result in charges to enter.

"Please respect the Pelican Playground!"

Most Read

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Final units installed at Ilford’s pop-up hostel for rough sleepers

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Final units installed at Ilford’s pop-up hostel for rough sleepers

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex youngster Allison joins Gloucestershire on loan

Ben Allison in bowling action for Brentwood at Wanstead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

ELF Podcast: Misery across east London for Hammers, O’s and Daggers

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) and Manchester City's Rodrigo Hernandez Rodri battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Every match is a World Cup final says Ilford skipper Tavarasa

Daggers Taylor looking at squad character for visit of Harrogate Town

Hampstead & Westminster’s Martin ‘honoured’ by England call-up

England's Harry Martin (pic England Hockey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists