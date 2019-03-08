Redbridge residents can no longer use much-loved playground

A much-loved playground has been forced to close.

Staff at the Pelican Playground, Grange Farm Lane, off High Road, Chigwell, confirmed the sand will not be open to the public on Thursday, August 15.

A spokesman said on Facebook: "Unfortunately, due to health and safety issues and continued anti-social behaviour, the Pelican Playground is closed until further notice."

The children's play space was built in an unused field thanks to a large investment from the Grange Farm Centre Trust.

Despite being on private land the organisation opens it up to residents to give back to the community.

The closure follows a number of incidents in the space and a Pelican Playground spokesman previously urged users to keep the area in a good condition.

Speaking on Facebook on August 7, he said: "I am sorry to report that there has been more damage and misuse of the Pelican playground yesterday.

"We are now also finding used nappies in the car park and bushes.

"We are fast approaching having to staff the facility with a ranger which may result in charges to enter.

"Please respect the Pelican Playground!"