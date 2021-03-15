Clore Tikva School installs protective planters

Published: 12:00 PM March 15, 2021

Redbridge Council donated the planters for Clore Tikva School to place between the road and the footpath children will use - Credit: Clore Tikva School

A school in Barkingside is using large flower planters to create a protective barrier between the road and pavement now that children have returned to class.

The changes in drop-off and pick-up routines for parents because of social distancing measures has meant that Clore Tikva School has had to review its security safeguarding measures.

Redbridge Council donated the planters.

Louse Dorling, chair of governors at the school in Fullwell Avenue, said: "We have been working so hard to ensure we can keep the children and the community safe when in and around our school facilities.

"We are therefore so grateful to the council and especially Cllr Martin Sachs and Cllr Judith Garfield who heard our call for action and responded."

Headteacher Margot Buller explained: "The planters have not only given the community a sense of security but they will also be used to help teach the students about biodiversity and the environment. We will be looking for volunteers to donate plants and flowers that the children can install and run a number of educational environmental initiatives around them through the year."

Cllr Sachs said: "We understand and sympathise with the parents’ concerns and are very pleased to have had the opportunity to do something about it."



Cllr Garfield added: "We are really pleased parents and children are taking ownership of the planters and will be running programmes that will engage the community and child in environmental issues and helping support their learning around biodiversity and the environment."