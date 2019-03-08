Search

Plan for nine-storey office building in South Woodford branded 'absolutely ludicrous'

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 June 2019

The plan proposes to demolish this nursery in South Woodford and replace it with a nine-storey office building. Picture: Google

Archant

Plans to demolish a nursery in South Woodford and build a nine-storey office building in its place have been met with objections from local residents.

The site in Eastwood Close is currently a two-storey nursery called Incey Winceys and the proposal is to demolish the building and construct a new nine-storey office building with space for a nursery on the first two floors.

South Woodford Society, a group aiming to stop over-development of the area, said the proposal was out of character and not in line with the local plan.

Rena Pathak from the group said: "I'm really sick of selfish developers thinking they can do what they want in South Woodford. It's the community that suffers - there's nothing in this plan which offers support to the community.

"I don't think it will be used for offices. Where is the business plan to show there is demand for that many offices in the area?"

The planning application has received 35 representations from residents, with many commenting that the plans are not in keeping with the surrounding area and a nine-story building would "dominate the landscape".

In consultation with the council, Mr Mohammad said: "The parking facilities are woefully inadequate given the extra workers, and the impact on the surrounding with regards to pollution, traffic and noise would not be welcome. We have such a lovely area - why are we trying to destroy it with high rise buildings and congestion?"

In his representation, Paul Norfolk, a South Woodford resident for 51 years, added: "When is this going to end? The village feel of South Woodford is being decimated bit by bit. A nine-storey building is way too big for our area. It simply would not be allowed in central Wanstead so why in South Woodford? The area has changed beyond belief already and this will add to [the] South Woodford village feel being gone forever."

In the design and access statement, the applicant said: "The proposals are designed to improve the quality of the day nursery and provide new employment opportunities whilst enhancing the character of South Woodford by creating a sustainably designed and constructed new landmark building."

