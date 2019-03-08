Plans submitted to turn Hainault dry cleaners into takeaway restaurant

A planning application has been submitted to Redbridge Council to convert this dry cleaners in New North Road, Hainault, into a takeaway. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A planning application to turn a Hainault dry cleaners into a takeaway restaurant has been submitted to Redbridge Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The local authority's planning portal shows that on Thursday, November 7, an application was submitted to change the use of 200 New North Road - currently Dry Cleaners of Hainault - from A1 dry cleaners to A5 hot food takeaway.

According to application documents: "The existing commercial layout would be altered to facilitate the required areas for the proposed takeaway functions.

"The proposal does not require the need to extend the commercial footprint area.

You may also want to watch:

"The small amenity space at the rear will be retained for refuse / recycling bin storage.

"The shopfront windows and shutters will be retained and the advertisement board altered to suit the new takeaway required graphics and back illuminated lighting."

Under the plans, an extraction flue would need to be fitted to the roof at the rear of the property.

The location is less than a mile from five schools - Limes Farm School, Manford Primary School, New Rush Hall School, John Brampston Primary School and Fairlop Primary School.

It is also a minute away from Hainault Tube Station.

The application is currently being checked to ensure national and Local Planning Application Requirements (LPAR) have been met.