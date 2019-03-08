Search

Plans to make market monthly in SoWo

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 August 2019

Picture: Michael Duffell

Picture: Michael Duffell

Archant

Business owners are hoping to permanently bring back a monthly market to South Woodford.

Following the success of the Essex Farmers market in George Lane, on July 21, the South Woodford Business Forum hopes to turn the event into a regular billing.

A forum spokeswoman said the market periodically operates in Wanstead High Street and it would be a wonderful addition to the "vibrancy of shopping" in South Woodford.

"The market offers artisan produce with freshly baked goods, cheese, meat and many non-food items that will encourage visitors to browse, shop and also visit the other established shops along George Lane," she said.

"We are really excited about the market and hope that this will be established as a regular monthly event moving forward."

Councillor Michael Duffell said: "Both Cllr Sue Nolan and I would love it to come back on a monthly basis on the same weekend of the month - this would guarantee that residents would know exactly when it's going to be there."

Plans to make market monthly in SoWo

