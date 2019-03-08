Plans to make market monthly in SoWo

Picture: Michael Duffell Archant

Business owners are hoping to permanently bring back a monthly market to South Woodford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following the success of the Essex Farmers market in George Lane, on July 21, the South Woodford Business Forum hopes to turn the event into a regular billing.

You may also want to watch:

A forum spokeswoman said the market periodically operates in Wanstead High Street and it would be a wonderful addition to the "vibrancy of shopping" in South Woodford.

"The market offers artisan produce with freshly baked goods, cheese, meat and many non-food items that will encourage visitors to browse, shop and also visit the other established shops along George Lane," she said.

"We are really excited about the market and hope that this will be established as a regular monthly event moving forward."

Councillor Michael Duffell said: "Both Cllr Sue Nolan and I would love it to come back on a monthly basis on the same weekend of the month - this would guarantee that residents would know exactly when it's going to be there."