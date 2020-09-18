Search

Strong opposition to plans for two blocks of flats at Mont Rose College site in Gants Hill

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 September 2020

Plans for a proposed block of flats at the site of Mont Rose College in Eastern Avenue. Picture: KO Architects

Plans to build two blocks of flats on the Mont Rose College site in Gants Hill - the same place another development was rejected last year - are being opposed by residents and one of the ward’s councillors.

Plans for the building which would be between Commercial House and Montrose House. Picture: KO ArchitectsPlans for the building which would be between Commercial House and Montrose House. Picture: KO Architects

The proposals, which will keep Mont Rose House where it is in Eastern Avenue, and create an eight-storey block plus a basement and a five-storey building in the rear of the site, would provide 15 residential units and 1,325 sqm of commercial space.

The previous plans, which were rejected last year, called for 40 new homes across the two new buildings, built to the rear and side of the college.

As the proposed development would be built up against the college, it would block off some of the educational institution’s windows.

Cllr Mushtaq Ahmed (Cranbrook, Lab) objected to the proposal in a letter submitted to the developer saying: “In my opinion the impact is huge in terms of loss of natural light. As the inside is split into classrooms, it essentially makes some of the space almost unusable.

A five-storey building would be built in Mont Rose College's car park if plans go ahead. Picture: Cindy ChenA five-storey building would be built in Mont Rose College's car park if plans go ahead. Picture: Cindy Chen

“Plans do not make it clear the impact on Mont Rose College next door.”

There are already more than 20 objections from residents on the planning application, most of which say that the new building would block their light and over-populate the area.

One resident told the Recorder: “You don’t need to be an architect to see that the livelihood of the school is at stake here when they are going to block the windows of the college site.” A number of Clarence Avenue residents have objected to the plans because their balconies and living rooms will directly overlook the new site.

The plans call for two disabled car parking spaces and 107 cycle spaces but some residents say this is going to add to the existing parking issues in the area.

Some residents on Clarence Avenue have said they already have to park their cars far away from their homes and the new residents without dedicated spaces are going to make the situation worse.

Cllr Ross Hatfull from neighbouring Valentines ward has said he objects to the development in a personal capacity.

He told the Recorder: “I am very concerned about the adverse impact on both Mont Rose College and the properties behind on Clarence Avenue.

Coronavirus: ‘Absolute shambles’ as people with symptoms turned away from Ilford walk-in testing centre

People were turned away over the weekend at the Mildmay Road testing site and the Ilford MPs and council leader have called on the site being fully operational and more tests available. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Why Redbridge homes are in danger of being flooded with sewage - again

An aerial view of the 2000 flood. Picture: @heliboy999/LDRS

Redbridge Council cracks down on Woodford Green restaurant flouting Covid-19 rules

The Melin Restaurant was issued a notice of direction after it failed to follow Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. Picture: Google

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

