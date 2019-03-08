Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend Archant

Plans to build 94 homes across two high-rise buildings in Ilford have been submitted by Redbridge Council's development company.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

Redbridge Living is proposing to build the new flats at the former council offices at 17-23 and 22-26 Clements Road - next door to the Salvation Army.

The council says it wants to bring a "brand new high-quality" housing development to the centre of Ilford, which will include 35per cent affordable housing.

You may also want to watch:

The vacant council offices would be demolished and the new homes would be spread out across a nine-storey building made up of 54 flats and a 10-storey building made up of 40 flats.

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

The development will include affordable housing, private and communal amenity space and associated landscaping and parking.

Since 2015, Redbridge Council has been working on the proposals with London Community Land Trust (CLT), a democratic membership organisation which campaigns to build "decent, secure and affordable" homes.

London CLT said it secured a personal pledge from council leader Jas Athwal in 2016 to build 250 CLT homes in Redbridge.

The new homes in Clements Road are due to be completed in September 2020, subject to planning permission.