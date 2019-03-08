Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 October 2019

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

Archant

Plans to build 94 homes across two high-rise buildings in Ilford have been submitted by Redbridge Council's development company.

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock TownsendWhat the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

Redbridge Living is proposing to build the new flats at the former council offices at 17-23 and 22-26 Clements Road - next door to the Salvation Army.

The council says it wants to bring a "brand new high-quality" housing development to the centre of Ilford, which will include 35per cent affordable housing.

You may also want to watch:

The vacant council offices would be demolished and the new homes would be spread out across a nine-storey building made up of 54 flats and a 10-storey building made up of 40 flats.

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock TownsendWhat the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

The development will include affordable housing, private and communal amenity space and associated landscaping and parking.

Since 2015, Redbridge Council has been working on the proposals with London Community Land Trust (CLT), a democratic membership organisation which campaigns to build "decent, secure and affordable" homes.

London CLT said it secured a personal pledge from council leader Jas Athwal in 2016 to build 250 CLT homes in Redbridge.

The new homes in Clements Road are due to be completed in September 2020, subject to planning permission.

Most Read

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

Recorder letters: Jas Athwal, microchip cats, Ad Astra, MS and missing benefits

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Barkingside man jailed for murder after deliberately crashing car into Brent Council worker causing fatal injuries

Camisan Emanuvel has been jailed for murder after deliberately driving into a Brent Council worker in his car, causing fatal injuries. Pictures: CPS

Redbridge Police concerned for welfare of missing man who could be in Goodmayes or Seven Kings

Louis Chakravarthi, 27, is missing and could be in Goodmayes or Seven Kings. Picture: @MPSRedbridge

Redbridge landlord handed £25,000 court bill after council caught him renting out five death trap properties

Barkingside Magistrate's Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

Recorder letters: Jas Athwal, microchip cats, Ad Astra, MS and missing benefits

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Barkingside man jailed for murder after deliberately crashing car into Brent Council worker causing fatal injuries

Camisan Emanuvel has been jailed for murder after deliberately driving into a Brent Council worker in his car, causing fatal injuries. Pictures: CPS

Redbridge Police concerned for welfare of missing man who could be in Goodmayes or Seven Kings

Louis Chakravarthi, 27, is missing and could be in Goodmayes or Seven Kings. Picture: @MPSRedbridge

Redbridge landlord handed £25,000 court bill after council caught him renting out five death trap properties

Barkingside Magistrate's Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Kandi pleased to end injury ‘frustration’ with a goal

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates his goal against Wrexham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

NFL: LA Rams 24 Cincinnati Bengals 10

Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley II (left) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Shawn Williams during the NFL International Series match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Woodford Green’s Elhap wins Adventure Playground of the Year

Children from Elhap made a film to show what they do at the playground. Picture: Dan Rouse

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

WSL: West Ham 1 Chelsea 3

Chelsea Women's Drew Spence celebrates scoring her side's third goal during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists