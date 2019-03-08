Search

Neighbours 'astonished' by plans to build two blocks of flats on Mont Rose College site

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 August 2019

A seven-storey building would be put here if plans go ahead. Picture: Cindy Chen

A seven-storey building would be put here if plans go ahead. Picture: Cindy Chen

Plans to build two blocks of flats on the site of Mont Rose College in Gants Hill have been met with objections from residents about privacy, pollution and fire safety.

A five-storey building would be built in Mont Rose College's car park if plans go ahead. Picture: Cindy ChenA five-storey building would be built in Mont Rose College's car park if plans go ahead. Picture: Cindy Chen

The proposals, which will keep Mont Rose House where it is in Eastern Avenue, will create 40 new homes across two new buildings, built to the rear and to the side of the college.

One of the buildings will be a five-storey residential building, creating 18 homes, and the other will be a seven-storey mixed use block with retail space on the first and ground floor, creating 22 homes.

Of the proposed homes, 12 of the flats would be "affordable".

But residents have objected, saying there is insufficient space for the two buildings on the current college site.

"There will be considerable noise, pollution and disruption to the area," one resident said.

"There are already significant number of new flats in Gants Hill and there is insufficient space to build new blocks as proposed on the land by Mont Rose House."

Another resident said: "I am astonished to see that at the rear car park and at the side where they are proposing the flats, they have completely ignored the current building which happens to be a school.

"Their windows will be completely blocked up and the students and staff at the school will not be able to have fresh air, along with light to study.

"The privacy of school building will be affected as people will be over looking into the existing building."

Residents of Clarence Avenue, the road to the rear of Mont Rose House, submitted a joint objection, stating: "It is abundantly clear that the development will have a significantly detrimental impact and will completely overwhelm Mont Rose House and Commercial House.

"The proposed development would impact upon the emergency evacuation route by reducing the amount of area for students to evacuate to."

Another resident also raised concerns about safety of students in the event of a fire.

They said: "The developer has no intention of building the scheme proposed and as a result has crammed in as many residential units as possible without taking into account the amenity of adjoining neighbours or how the existing educational use could be safely retained with three fire escapes leading to an internal courtyard with no clear exit."

