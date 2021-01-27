News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Plans for 66ft 5G mast in Goodmayes alarms residents

Roy Chacko

Published: 1:13 PM January 27, 2021   
The site of a proposed 66ft 5G radio mast in Goodmayes has caused alarm for some residents.

Plans to erect a 66ft 5G radio mast in Goodmayes has alarmed residents over its size and location.

The planning application submitted to Redbridge Council by mobile network company Three includes three control cabinets which objectors argue would impede pavement access, particularly for wheelchair users and people pushing buggies.

Residents are opposed to the sheer size of the mast, opposite the junction of Abbotsford Road and Airthrie Road, which would be more than three times the height of trees in the area.

Redbridge Council's notice about the planning application opposite the junction of Abbotsford Road and Airthrie Road. 

Keith Stanbury, chairman of the Goodmayes Residents Association, said: "A 66ft mast in a totally residential area is unheard of.

"A monstrosity which has no justification, other than profiting for the mobile phone companies."

He is urging residents to see the plans for themselves and comment on the planning application.

Resident Tristan Anthony said: "The application should be rejected on the grounds that the site is unsuitable, being wholly residential, and that its appearance would put a blight on homes in the area."

Residents have until February 2 to comment on the planning application

Redbridge Council
Redbridge News

