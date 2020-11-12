Plans to build 103 new homes on Little Gearies in Barkingside submitted for review
PUBLISHED: 18:00 12 November 2020
Archant
Plans to build more than 100 new homes on Barkingside’s Little Gearies estate have been submitted for review, as part of a drive to address the housing shortage in the borough.
Fronted by Redbridge Council, the application — if successful — would see 103 new council homes on the estate with 11 existing units replaced.
Plans by Avanti Architects outline that properties 73-83 (just off Cranbrook Road) would be demolished, alongside a set of garages which are close to both that street and Kenwood Gardens.
The remainder of the new homes would be built in between existing units. The council says all will be “100 per cent affordable” in line with its development objectives.
In accordance with the needs identified by the November 2019 housing register, the plan is to build 24 one bedroom flats, 41 two bedroom flats, 18 three bedroom flats, six four bedroom maisonettes and 14 four bedroom houses, with 10 per cent of these wheelchair accessible.
These plans come following a consultation process with residents which spanned two rounds of Zoom meetings on June 25 and July 2 and September 28 and 30 respectively.
In those meetings requests were made for more designated parking, mature trees, a new play area for children and a community space, all of which, says the council, are reflected in the submitted brief.
Under these plans, the boundaries facing Cranbrook Road would be strengthened to assuage worries over anti-social behaviour.
If successful, the development would take place in two phases to begin in March 2021. Phase one would see the garages demolished and replaced with a new street block, behind which would be three new terraces of houses and flats near Cranbrook Road.
The second phase would see 73-83 Little Gearies demolished and replaced with a second street block, behind which would be another terrace close to Cranbrook Road.
If granted, this development would go toward the council objective of building 600 new council homes in the borough, with residents given 21 days to comment on any proposals under planning law.
Comment on the plans before December 3 by visiting this link.
