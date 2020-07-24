Search

Redbridge Council agrees third and final phase of plan of affordable homes plan

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 July 2020

Redbridge council leader, Cllr Jas Athwal, and Cllr Farah Hussain, outside new homes in Wessex Close, Newbury Park. These homes have already been completed as part of a three phase plan to deliver 600 affordable homes in the borough by 2022. Picture: Redbridge council

Redbridge Council has agreed the third phase of an ambitious housing programme which will fulfil its commitment to building 600 new affordable homes in the borough by 2022.

The first and second phases of the project are already in motion; phase one, already on site, will deliver 129 homes.

Phase two has reached the resident consultation stage after being agreed by the cabinet in 2019.

A further agreement reached earlier this week means that the third and final phase can now take shape.

The homes — funded by a £20million injection from the Greater London Authority (GLA) Building Homes for Londoners — will be for families on the housing waiting list, rented at London affordable rent levels.

Labour councillor Farah Hussain, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, said: “We’re delighted to be moving forward with our programme to build affordable council homes for local families.

“London has been in the grip of a housing crisis for some time, and the economic uncertainty around what may lay ahead means that things will undoubtedly only get tougher for hard-pressed families.”

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal says that building these homes — on council-owned sites — will help remedy years of little construction: “For decades, almost no council houses were built in Redbridge, and that historic underbuilding combined with Right to Buy, has meant we have incredibly low stocks of affordable council housing for local people.

“We’re committed to building much-needed quality council housing.”

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting shared his pride on social media: “Proud of our local council and pleased that some of these homes will be in my constituency. Redbridge has one of the lowest levels of council housing stock in London — the result of Conservative-led administration for the last 50 years.

“Jas Athwal, Farah Hussain and team are turning that around to give more of our local residents a decent place to live.”

Homes have already been built on two developments — one in Wessex Close, Newbury Park; the other in Kielder Close, Hainault.

A further 26 homes at South Woodford’s Old Mill Court are due to be finished in December.

