Public consultation webinars on plan to build 28-storey tower block on Mill Road car park, Ilford

An artist's impression of the proposed Mill Road development in Ilford. Picture: Telford Homes Archant

A developer is hoping to build a 28-storey tower block on an Ilford car park and is holding two public consultation webinars tomorrow, Thursday, October 22.

Telford Homes hopes to start building around 240 flats on Mill Road Car Park, near the town centre, in early 2022.

The flats will all be available to rent and a “significant proportion” will be affordable, although a spokesperson for the developer said it was too early to be more exact on this point.

Telford Homes was the developer embroiled in one of Wanstead’s longest ever planning battles, lasting more than three years until 2011, to build 24 homes in a conservation area.

Land director Jerome Geoghegan said the Mill Road project will “transform the site to deliver much-needed new homes”.

He added: “It is vitally important to us that residents have a genuine opportunity to shape our plans, which is why we are launching this early round of public consultation to seek your views.

“We look forward to meeting you virtually at our upcoming online consultation webinars and to receiving your comments as to how we can improve this part of Mill Road for the benefit of the community.”

The private car park was identified for development in the council’s Local Plan.

The council’s own building company, Redbridge Living Ltd, plans to build a similar number of flats on a car park in Seven Kings.

A spokesperson for Telford Homes said there were no plans to include non-residential spaces, such as retail or workspace, in the tower.

However, they added the company is “looking to make contributions towards improving that stretch of Mill Road”.

The tower as planned will be 28 storeys at its highest point and 12 storeys at its lowest.

The developer is carrying out public consultation this month, starting tomorrow, and will complete another round of consultation after incorporating the feedback received.

It hopes to submit a formal planning application to the council in February.

This month’s three public consultation webinars will be held tomorrow (Thursday, October 22) at 2pm and 7pm and on October 29 at 7pm. More information about how to join can be found here.

Hard copies of the consultation materials can be requested by emailing millroadhomes@newingtoncommunications.co.uk or phoning 07595 285 876.