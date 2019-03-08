Borough-wide speed limit of 20mph announced by Redbridge Council

Redbridge Council is set to introduce a borough-wide 20mph speed limit on all residential roads.

The scheme will be introduced in phases - starting with Gants Hill - and is expected to take three years to complete.

The plans have been set in motion after the number of fatalities on Redbridge roads increased by 29per cent between 2016 and 2017, according to the latest data by Transport for London (TfL).

The number of cyclists injured in the same time period rose by 27pc.

Along with the Met Police and TfL, Redbridge Council is backing the Mayor of London's Vision Zero Action Plan which aims to eliminate serious injury and death from roads across the capital by 2041.

As outlined in the A Strategy for Great Neighbourhood: London Borough of Redbridge Third Local Implementation Plan, the initiative is using a "five pillared" approach which will tackle safe speeds, vehicles, behaviour, street and improved post-collision response.

A council spokesman said: "Redbridge will introduce a 20mph borough-wide speed limit on its road network to transform dangerous junctions and raise awareness of road danger.

"Safety is at the heart of all our decision making and we're committed to making sure everyone gets home safely every day.

"Reducing vehicle speeds is the most effective measure to reduce the incidence and severity of road traffic accidents.

"Redbridge currently has a number of 20mph zones around schools accounting for around a third of the borough roads. Redbridge also supports the actions outlined in the TfL Vision Zero plan and will utilise progressive initiatives such as making the healthy high streets more forgiving by removing filter lanes and simplifying junctions to eliminate death and serious injuries on the transport network by 2041."

The spokesman also explained that the council allocates funding to accident remedial works on an annual basis to address accident sites that have been identified for attention through the Redbridge accident matrix.

"This analysis will be adapted to encompass the Vision Zero objectives including post collision analysis to understand and design out the causes of accidents," he added.

"A number of these measures will also be tackled in the Redbridge Low Emission Neighbourhoods."