Volunteers' Week: Photo contest launches to celebrate pandemic heroes

Published: 3:58 PM May 14, 2021

Redbridge CVS has launched a photo competition to celebrate Volunteers' Week 2021, which will be judged by the Ilford Recorder. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Redbridge Council for Voluntary Services (CVS) has launched a photo competition to celebrate voluntary heroes throughout the pandemic - and it will be judged by the Ilford Recorder.

Volunteer Centre Redbridge, part of Redbridge CVS and which offers advice to anyone in the borough who wants to volunteer, is asking people to send in photos that tell your story about volunteering in the last year.

Volunteers have played a crucial part in the Covid pandemic response.

As part of Volunteers' Week, which runs from June 1 to 7, Redbridge CVS will be highlighting the best volunteers throughout the borough as a way of saying thank you.

Entries are welcome from individual volunteers, organisations or from anyone who has benefited from the help of volunteers.

The Ilford Recorder will be judging the photo contest and Redbridge CVS will offer a small prize to the winning snap, which will also be featured in the paper.

Volunteer Centre coordinator Liz Woodman said: "During the week we plan to use the photos to celebrate the amazing contribution that volunteers have made across the borough of Redbridge and further afield."

Photos can be submitted by emailing volunteeringbroker@redbridgecvs.net or through Twitter and Instagram (@RedbridgeCVS, #RedbridgeVolunteers, use #RCVSphotocomp to enter).

Entrants are asked to include a sentence explaining what is happening in the photo.

Redbridge CVS say that by sending the photo, you are agreeing for it to be used in social media and potentially to be shared more widely so please ensure you have any necessary permissions.

The closing date for the competition is noon on Wednesday, May 26 and the winner will be announced during Volunteers’ Week.

In addition to the photo contest, Redbridge CVS is holding a voluntary sector network meeting on Wednesday, June 2 at 10am, which will be dedicated to recognising and celebrating volunteering across the borough and is open to all.

Anyone managing volunteers is asked to join the free Introduction to Volunteer Management training course on Thursday, June 3 from 1.30pm to 4pm.