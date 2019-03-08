Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Petition launched to fight "ill-conceived" parking restrictions at Sainsbury's South Woodford

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 May 2019

Sainsbury's in South Woodford has introduced parking charges and limited free parking to 15 minutes - businesses say this will add to an

Sainsbury's in South Woodford has introduced parking charges and limited free parking to 15 minutes - businesses say this will add to an "already struggling" high street. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A South Woodford business owner has set up a petition to fight against new parking restrictions at Sainsbury's, which she says will add to the decline of an "already struggling" high street.

Suzanne Bennett, owner of Sid & Evie's in George Lane, says the new parking rules, which limit free parking at the superstore on the same road to 15 minutes, will discourage visitors from using local shops.

Sainsbury's offered two hours free parking before the new charges were brought in.

Mrs Bennett said: "This action is ill-conceived, with little regard for the impact on the local business community and will dramatically affect footfall on the ever declining high street. The elderly and infirm will be unfairly penalised when collecting prescriptions, attending medical appointments or picking up essential items.

"Sainsbury's did not inform any local businesses, including ones which fall under their lease, of the proposals to change parking rules - there was no prior contact or consultation."

You may also want to watch:

Chris Bennett, Suzanne's husband, added: "This whole issue unfortunately adds to the rapid decline of South Woodford's high street and is part of a wider problem that we all face in South Woodford. Local businesses are finding it hard enough to operate in the current macro-economic climate, therefore adding another barrier to local business will only add fuel to this already raging fire.

"There are at least four businesses that I personally know of on the high street that are looking to close down due to the fact that there is reduced footfall throughout South Woodford.

"The parking restrictions put in place, not only by Sainsbury's but also by Redbridge Council, only add to the woes of local businesses on the high street. If people do not have anywhere to park, or are being charged to park for visiting the High Street, how will local business survive or thrive?

"Many local residents and business owners are completely disillusioned with Redbridge Council and the lack of activity surrounding regeneration of the high street in South Woodford."

Leader of Redbridge Council, Councillor Jas Athwal, said there were no conditions attached to the original planning application for the Sainsbury's site which would apply to the new parking restrictions.

"In order to object to their proposal, I would strongly recommend writing to the store and their head office stating your reasons and an opportunity for Sainsbury's to respond," Cllr Athwal said.

A spokesman for Sainsbury's said: "We've introduced parking charges at our South Woodford store which customers can redeem against their shop. We have made these updates to ensure our customers have better access to parking spaces when they need them."

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

Court orders Hainault fly-tipper to pay more than £1,000 after being caught dumping bed

Kirsten McArthur, 45, of Foremark Close, Hainault was investigated by Redbridge Council after a resident witnessed her dumping rubbish at a car park near her home in November 2017.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

Court orders Hainault fly-tipper to pay more than £1,000 after being caught dumping bed

Kirsten McArthur, 45, of Foremark Close, Hainault was investigated by Redbridge Council after a resident witnessed her dumping rubbish at a car park near her home in November 2017.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Embleton insists O’s visit Wembley ‘meaning business’ after past disappointments

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bloom begins new season in fine form

Claire Bloom at the HSV Triathlon (pic: Claire Bloom)

Ilford’s Brown brothers turn out for Essex

Ilford Wanderers' Lawrence and Morgan Brown (pic: Colin Brown)

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

Dementia Action Week: King George and Queen’s Hospital’s trust on the look-out for Dementia Friends volunteers

Alina Stevens from Upminster works as a nursing associate at BHRUT and is encouraging residents to join its Dementia Friends programme this Dementia Action Week. Picture: BHRUT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists