Goodmayes resident launces petition to save Percy Ingle

A petition has been launced to save Percy Ingle, here is the first shop, "Joseph Engle's" in Hackney. Picture: Percy Ingles Percy Ingles

A Goodmayes resident has launched a petition to save the Percy Ingle bakeries he has been going to since he was a teenager.

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Almost 300 people have signed the petition launched by Paul Scott, 43, who is trying to preserve the bakery chain, which has had shops in east London and Essex since 1954.

Paul said the bakery holds a special place in his heart since he’s been going there since he was a child and called it “a place worthy of saving”.

He worries that if the bakeries are shuttered they will be replaced with “low quality retail units or betting shops that don’t benefit the community in the same way.

“Smaller companies like Percy Ingle give local areas such as east London and Essex more of their own individual retail identity and character which is worthy of preservation as well as social and cultural reasons.”

To sign the petition visit https://www.change.org/p/percy-ingle-save-percy-ingle-bakeries