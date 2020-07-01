Goodmayes resident launces petition to save Percy Ingle
PUBLISHED: 15:01 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 01 July 2020
Percy Ingles
A Goodmayes resident has launched a petition to save the Percy Ingle bakeries he has been going to since he was a teenager.
Almost 300 people have signed the petition launched by Paul Scott, 43, who is trying to preserve the bakery chain, which has had shops in east London and Essex since 1954.
Paul said the bakery holds a special place in his heart since he’s been going there since he was a child and called it “a place worthy of saving”.
He worries that if the bakeries are shuttered they will be replaced with “low quality retail units or betting shops that don’t benefit the community in the same way.
“Smaller companies like Percy Ingle give local areas such as east London and Essex more of their own individual retail identity and character which is worthy of preservation as well as social and cultural reasons.”
To sign the petition visit https://www.change.org/p/percy-ingle-save-percy-ingle-bakeries
