Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Housing homeless in Hainault parks: 3,000-signature petition against plans handed to Downing Street

PUBLISHED: 13:25 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 13 March 2019

Caroline Porter, GLA member Keith Prince, Victoria Williams, Howard Berlin, Ashley Papworth and Sam Chapman hand a petition against building housing for the homeless in Hainault parks to Downing Street. Photo: Howard Berlin

Caroline Porter, GLA member Keith Prince, Victoria Williams, Howard Berlin, Ashley Papworth and Sam Chapman hand a petition against building housing for the homeless in Hainault parks to Downing Street. Photo: Howard Berlin

Archant

A 3,000 signature petition against Redbridge Council’s plans to build housing for the homeless in two Hainault parks has been handed in to the prime minister.

An 11-year-old resident, Victoria Williams, delivered the petition to 10 Downing Street on Friday, March 8 against the council’s application to build 90-units of temporary accommodation in Brocket Way Park and Woodman Road, near Manford Way.

She was joined by Councillor Howard Berlin (Con, Fairlop), Conservative GLA member for Havering and Redbridge Keith Prince, campaigner spokesman Sam Chapman and Hainault residents Caroline Porter and Ahsley Papworth.

“Please don’t take our parks away as myself and the children of Hainault use it a lot,” Victoria said as she handed in the petition.

The council and construction firm Elliot Group jointly submitted their planning application last month to erect 30 “prefabricated modular units” in Brocket Way Park and 60 in Woodman Road for 10 years.

The latter site will also see the demolition and revamping of the park’s “multi-use games area and outdoor gym equipment”.

These applications come following a series of heated Redbridge Council consultation meetings with neighbours held over in January and February.

“A review of the design took place in response to the pre-application meeting and consultation meetings, and revisions to the scheme took place” according to planning documents.

Included among these revisions is a proposal to swap the building’s grey facade with multi-coloured weatherboard cladding.

Speaking outside Downing Street, Cllr Howard Berlin said: “The loss of the last two pieces of green spaces on the Hainault Estate would be disastrous for the Hainault community.”

He added: “Hopefully Cllr Athwal [the council leader] will listen to Victoria and take her advice.” A council spokeswoman said: “We understand the concerns of communities in Hainault and have been working hard to ensure as many people as possible have their say on our proposals, including extensive engagement through drop-in sessions and distribution of leaflets.

“The voice of local people will continue to be heard through the planning process with their views considered fully by the planning committee, who will judge whether the sites are an appropriate use for housing.”

Related articles

Most Read

Redbridge Council trial wheelie bins after 50% of waste thrown out is food

Would you like a wheelie bin? Photos: Steve Parsons

Plans for six-storey hotel with 46 rooms in Goodmayes

The hotel could be built near Goodmayes Station and Tesco. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford pupil expelled for carrying a knife

The school said its pupils are expected to be well behaved both in the classroom and in the community. Photo: PA

Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL

A12 Eastern Avenue crash: Traffic light damaged in Goodmayes two-car collision

A traffic light was damaged in a two-car crash at the junction of Eastern and Avenue and Barley Lane this morning, March 12. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Redbridge Council trial wheelie bins after 50% of waste thrown out is food

Would you like a wheelie bin? Photos: Steve Parsons

Plans for six-storey hotel with 46 rooms in Goodmayes

The hotel could be built near Goodmayes Station and Tesco. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford pupil expelled for carrying a knife

The school said its pupils are expected to be well behaved both in the classroom and in the community. Photo: PA

Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL

A12 Eastern Avenue crash: Traffic light damaged in Goodmayes two-car collision

A traffic light was damaged in a two-car crash at the junction of Eastern and Avenue and Barley Lane this morning, March 12. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham’s Declan Rice gets England call-up

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) celebrates after Felipe Anderson (background) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.

Gator ABC enjoy success at National semi-finals

Gator ABC members Gerard McDonagh, Donte Costa, Carlton Forschin and Jamal Berleen (Pic: Gator ABC)

Essex Open enjoy memorable success against leaders New Cambell

Essex Open B beat Aeonian 51-37 in the Essex Met League Premier Division (pic: Essex Open)

Ilford Wanderers get revenge on Chelmsford as they look to finish the season strongly

Ilford Wanderers in action against Chelmsford (Pic: Colin Brown)

Maguire-Drew’s calf injury a worry for Orient ahead of crunch period

Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists