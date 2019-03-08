Barkingside toddlers take part in Big Toddle for Barnardo's

Peter Pan's Day Nursery took part in its 17th Big Toddle to raise funds for Barnardo's. Picture: Piers Allardyce Archant

Crowds gathered on the village green in Barkingside to cheer on a group of toddlers taking part in their nursery's 17th Big Toddle for children's charity Barnardo's.

Children from Peter Pan's Day Nursery in Thomas Barnardo Way donned animal-themed outfits for the annual fundraiser on Tuesday (June 18), joining thousands of groups around the UK in supporting the charity's work with vulnerable children, young people and families.

Debbie White from Peter Pan's Day Nursery said: "It was a great day and the children had a lot of fun. They enjoyed meeting Big Todd and dressing up for the occasion and raising lots of money for Barnardo's."

Lynn Gradwell, director of Barnardo's in London, thanked everyone for their fundraising efforts.

"This was yet another fantastic effort by the staff and children at Peter Pan's Day Nursery and I want to thank everyone for getting behind the Big Toddle once again," she said. "The funds they raise are needed more than ever and will help our vital services make a real difference to the lives of children and young people of all ages."

A Big Toddle is a short sponsored walk to raise money to help raise money for Barnardo's.

Find out more at www.barnardos.org.uk/bigtoddle.