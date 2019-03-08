Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barkingside toddlers take part in Big Toddle for Barnardo's

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 June 2019

Peter Pan's Day Nursery took part in its 17th Big Toddle to raise funds for Barnardo's. Picture: Piers Allardyce

Peter Pan's Day Nursery took part in its 17th Big Toddle to raise funds for Barnardo's. Picture: Piers Allardyce

Archant

Crowds gathered on the village green in Barkingside to cheer on a group of toddlers taking part in their nursery's 17th Big Toddle for children's charity Barnardo's.

Peter Pan's Day Nursery took part in its 17th Big Toddle to raise funds for Barnardo's. Picture: Piers AllardycePeter Pan's Day Nursery took part in its 17th Big Toddle to raise funds for Barnardo's. Picture: Piers Allardyce

Children from Peter Pan's Day Nursery in Thomas Barnardo Way donned animal-themed outfits for the annual fundraiser on Tuesday (June 18), joining thousands of groups around the UK in supporting the charity's work with vulnerable children, young people and families.

Debbie White from Peter Pan's Day Nursery said: "It was a great day and the children had a lot of fun. They enjoyed meeting Big Todd and dressing up for the occasion and raising lots of money for Barnardo's."

You may also want to watch:

Lynn Gradwell, director of Barnardo's in London, thanked everyone for their fundraising efforts.

Peter Pan's Day Nursery took part in its 17th Big Toddle to raise funds for Barnardo's. Picture: Piers AllardycePeter Pan's Day Nursery took part in its 17th Big Toddle to raise funds for Barnardo's. Picture: Piers Allardyce

"This was yet another fantastic effort by the staff and children at Peter Pan's Day Nursery and I want to thank everyone for getting behind the Big Toddle once again," she said. "The funds they raise are needed more than ever and will help our vital services make a real difference to the lives of children and young people of all ages."

A Big Toddle is a short sponsored walk to raise money to help raise money for Barnardo's.

Find out more at www.barnardos.org.uk/bigtoddle.

Most Read

Drivers to be fined for driving past seven Redbridge schools after £200k grant from Mayor of London

The scheme will be rolled out to even more schools, thanks to £200k from City Hall. Picture: PA

KMT will be demolished and replaced with 900 capacity theatre with basement pool and Library

Redbridge Council is inspired by the inside of Bridge Theatre: Picture: HaworthTompkins

Supermarket car park charges in Redbridge are ‘encouraging’ scams, says Neighbourhood Watch

Parking charges are 'encouraging scams': Picture: Martyn Hayhow

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after A406 fire in Ilford

The A406 southbound entry slip road at Ilford is closed following a fire in which two men suffered serious burns. Picture: Ellena Cruse

A406 slip road at Ilford closed due to earlier fire

The A406 at Ilford is shut due to an earlier fire. Photo: Google

Most Read

Drivers to be fined for driving past seven Redbridge schools after £200k grant from Mayor of London

The scheme will be rolled out to even more schools, thanks to £200k from City Hall. Picture: PA

KMT will be demolished and replaced with 900 capacity theatre with basement pool and Library

Redbridge Council is inspired by the inside of Bridge Theatre: Picture: HaworthTompkins

Supermarket car park charges in Redbridge are ‘encouraging’ scams, says Neighbourhood Watch

Parking charges are 'encouraging scams': Picture: Martyn Hayhow

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after A406 fire in Ilford

The A406 southbound entry slip road at Ilford is closed following a fire in which two men suffered serious burns. Picture: Ellena Cruse

A406 slip road at Ilford closed due to earlier fire

The A406 at Ilford is shut due to an earlier fire. Photo: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Turley agrees to extend Orient stay

Jamie Turley celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s confirm Embleton as interim head coach with Webb and McAnuff assisting him

Justin Edinburgh (left), Danny Webb (centre) and Ross Embleton celebrate Leyton Orient winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Wright completes permanent switch to Victoria Road

Will Wright clears the ball for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow in the National League (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo).

Daggers pair play full 90 for Guyana against United States

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Barkingside toddlers take part in Big Toddle for Barnardo’s

Peter Pan's Day Nursery took part in its 17th Big Toddle to raise funds for Barnardo's. Picture: Piers Allardyce
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists