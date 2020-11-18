Young Citizen: Woodford Green personal finance blogger helps young people navigate pandemic economics

A young woman in Woodford Green who started a personal finance blog to help young people manage their pandemic finances is this month’s Young Citizen nominee.

After graduating from uni Ola Majekodunmi, 23, was grounded at home due to the pandemic and saw many young people like herself struggle with their finances in an uncertain job market.

Ola became hyper-aware of being financially responsible at the age of 16 when her father died suddenly of a heart attack.

Though her mother worked as well, she was suddenly struck with the realisation that a family’s finances could be thrown into turmoil after the loss of the main bread-winner.

She has been encouraging her friends to start a budget to manage their finances and not over-spend ever since then.

She said: “The main advice I’ve given people is to draw up a budget, particularly in this climate and even though it’s difficult, to try to save as much money as you possibly can.”

Ola started the All Things Money blog in April and regularly shares finance tips on Instagram.

What started out with just a few friends taking her up on her advice has turned into nearly 3,000 followers.

She added: “A lot of people are worried about their finances now and during these times it’s important to reach out for help.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed of since we’re all figuring this out together.”

For more information visit linktr.ee/allthingsmoney_

The Ilford Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award celebrates the great things being achieved by young people of Redbridge, aged 25 and under.

Each month’s nominee will be invited to the Mayor’s Community Awards night in March and an overall winner will be announced.

The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizen final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

To nominate, visit www.redbridgerotaryclub.org/contact giving information about the nominee and contact details.