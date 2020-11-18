Search

Advanced search

Young Citizen: Woodford Green personal finance blogger helps young people navigate pandemic economics

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 November 2020

Ola Majekodunmi who started a personal finance blog during lockdown is this month's Young Citizen nominee. Picture: Ola Majekodunmi

Ola Majekodunmi who started a personal finance blog during lockdown is this month's Young Citizen nominee. Picture: Ola Majekodunmi

Archant

A young woman in Woodford Green who started a personal finance blog to help young people manage their pandemic finances is this month’s Young Citizen nominee.

Young Citizen AwardsYoung Citizen Awards

After graduating from uni Ola Majekodunmi, 23, was grounded at home due to the pandemic and saw many young people like herself struggle with their finances in an uncertain job market.

Ola became hyper-aware of being financially responsible at the age of 16 when her father died suddenly of a heart attack.

Though her mother worked as well, she was suddenly struck with the realisation that a family’s finances could be thrown into turmoil after the loss of the main bread-winner.

She has been encouraging her friends to start a budget to manage their finances and not over-spend ever since then.

She said: “The main advice I’ve given people is to draw up a budget, particularly in this climate and even though it’s difficult, to try to save as much money as you possibly can.”

Ola started the All Things Money blog in April and regularly shares finance tips on Instagram.

You may also want to watch:

What started out with just a few friends taking her up on her advice has turned into nearly 3,000 followers.

She added: “A lot of people are worried about their finances now and during these times it’s important to reach out for help.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed of since we’re all figuring this out together.”

For more information visit linktr.ee/allthingsmoney_

The Ilford Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award celebrates the great things being achieved by young people of Redbridge, aged 25 and under.

Each month’s nominee will be invited to the Mayor’s Community Awards night in March and an overall winner will be announced.

The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizen final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

To nominate, visit www.redbridgerotaryclub.org/contact giving information about the nominee and contact details.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

England’s top nurse recognises three King George Hospital nurses for their work during the pandemic

England's chief nursing officer paid a virtual visit to King George Hospital to speak to staff about how they're coping during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BHRUT

Man sentenced for drink-driving in Ilford

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Recorder letters: Sex education, Chief Rabbi, London Living Wage and letter from Santa

From next September, new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

England’s top nurse recognises three King George Hospital nurses for their work during the pandemic

England's chief nursing officer paid a virtual visit to King George Hospital to speak to staff about how they're coping during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BHRUT

Man sentenced for drink-driving in Ilford

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Recorder letters: Sex education, Chief Rabbi, London Living Wage and letter from Santa

From next September, new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

EFL clubs allowed to use five substitutes for remainder of 2020/21 season

Jobi McAnuff, Leyton Orient route blocked off by Noah Chilvers, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

Dagenham boss McMahon insists it was a game of two halves in Sutton draw

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon (L) during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

Woodford Town working to provide better experience

Work has continued at Ashton Playing Fields ahead of Woodford Town's return (Pic: Neil Day)

Young Citizen: Woodford Green personal finance blogger helps young people navigate pandemic economics

Ola Majekodunmi who started a personal finance blog during lockdown is this month's Young Citizen nominee. Picture: Ola Majekodunmi

Four arrested in Redbridge and Havering in connection with investigation linked to EncroChat

Police arrested four people this morning after raids at addresses in Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Met Police.