Person dies after being hit by train at Newbury Park Station

A person has died after being hit by a train at Newbury Park Station.

The British Transport Police were called at 1.10pm today (Friday, January 3) to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Newbury Park Station.

A BTP spokesman said: "Officers are in attendance but sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

TfL tweeted that bus routes 66 and 296 towards Romford and route 396 towards King George Hospital are currently not stopping at the Newbury Park Station bus stop due to incident.

The central line is also currently suspended between Leytonestone and Hainault via Newbury Park.

Residents are advised to use the previous or next bus stops.