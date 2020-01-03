Search

Advanced search

Person dies after being hit by train at Newbury Park Station

PUBLISHED: 14:53 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 03 January 2020

Newbury Park bus station. Picture: Ken Mears

Newbury Park bus station. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A person has died after being hit by a train at Newbury Park Station.

The British Transport Police were called at 1.10pm today (Friday, January 3) to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Newbury Park Station.

A BTP spokesman said: "Officers are in attendance but sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

TfL tweeted that bus routes 66 and 296 towards Romford and route 396 towards King George Hospital are currently not stopping at the Newbury Park Station bus stop due to incident.

The central line is also currently suspended between Leytonestone and Hainault via Newbury Park.

Residents are advised to use the previous or next bus stops.

Most Read

Boy reported missing from Chadwell Heath has been found

Police made nine prostitution-related arrests in Ilford Lane last month

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Person dies after being hit by train at Newbury Park Station

Newbury Park bus station. Picture: Ken Mears

Motorcyclist left with life-changing injuries after crash in Hainault

New North Road, Hainault, was closed for several hours last night after a crash. Picture: Google

Most Read

Boy reported missing from Chadwell Heath has been found

Police made nine prostitution-related arrests in Ilford Lane last month

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Person dies after being hit by train at Newbury Park Station

Newbury Park bus station. Picture: Ken Mears

Motorcyclist left with life-changing injuries after crash in Hainault

New North Road, Hainault, was closed for several hours last night after a crash. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers swiftly appoint ex-Macclesfield Town boss McMahon

Macclesfield Town manager Daryl McMahon (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brown insists Daggers have platform to build on for Torquay contest

Frankie Sutherland of Ebbsfleet and Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Man arrested in Ilford Lane after car collides with a number of vehicles

A man was arrested in Ilford Lane this afternoon. Picture: Met Police

Chadwell Heath terrorist who took selfie on secret phone sent back to jail

Ahmed Aweys. Picture: Met Police

Person dies after being hit by train at Newbury Park Station

Newbury Park bus station. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists