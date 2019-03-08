Do you know these women? Police release CCTV of pickpockets who targeted pensioner in Ilford

Do you recognise these women? Police are appealing for help from the public. Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives have released CCTV footage of two women they want to identify after an elderly woman had cash stolen whilst shopping.

On Sunday, March 3, a 79-year-old victim was sitting on her mobility scooter in a local shop in High Road, Ilford at 3.30pm.

As she stood to look at items of clothing, two women approached her, pretending to browse the shelves.

Suspect one approached the victim and proceeded to unzip the victim's shoulder bag before being disturbed.

Moments later she came back again and successfully removed the pensioners' purse and both suspects walked away.

A total of £50 in cash was stolen along with bank cards.

Police were contacted and officers from the East Area Command Unit launched an investigation.

Suspect one is a white female, aged in her 20s.

She was wearing a maroon coloured coat, blue jeans and black shoes. She was carrying a shoulder bag.

Suspect two is described as a white female, aged in her early 30s.

She was wearing a dark green coat, grey leggings with a white stripe down the outside of the leg and dark shoes.

PC Terry Hughes, based in Ilford, said: "I would urge anyone who recognises these women to contact us so that we can prevent them from targeting other vulnerable members of our community."

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the identity of the two suspects should call PC Terry Hughes on 101 quoting reference 4406899/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For crime prevention advice visit: met.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/theft-from-a-person/pickpocketing/