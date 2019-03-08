Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford Charity awarded £10k to help lonely pensioners

PUBLISHED: 10:04 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 13 June 2019

More than a third of Newham workers earn less than Real Living Wage, the latest Office for National Statistics figures reveal. Picture: PA Images / Dominic Lipinski.

More than a third of Newham workers earn less than Real Living Wage, the latest Office for National Statistics figures reveal. Picture: PA Images / Dominic Lipinski.

PA Wire/PA Images

A charity has been awarded thousands of pounds worth of funding from the National Lottery.

Age UK Redbridge, Barking and Havering are celebrating after being given £10,000 to help support older people who are lonely or isolated.

The group, based in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, will use the money to provide further befriending support for those that are lonely or unable to get out through its Forget me Not befriending service.

You may also want to watch:

Adnreea Albu, CEO of Age UK Redbridge, Barking and Havering said: "This funding enables us to increase the number of Volunteer Befrienders on our service and deliver more home visits to older people who live on their own and have a reduced network of support."

Volunteers make over 2500 telephone calls each month to older people and also conduct home visits.

The new funding will see the service extended to more older people, enabling the charity to support 300 more people each month.

Most Read

New bus routes earmarked for Gants Hill, Ilford, Hainault and Goodmayes

Will the 150 still go through Barkingside? Photo: TfL

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

Rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge between Ilford and Manor Park

Rail disruption to services running through Ilford. Picture: Rosie Fenton

Borough-wide speed limit of 20mph announced by Redbridge Council

Do you think a blanket speed limits on residential roads should be introduced? Picture: Dominic Lipinsk

‘It’s absolutely heartbreaking’: Grieving family devastated as housing group mistakenly throws out Barkingside nan’s lifelong possessions

Agnes Goodman's flat in Barkingside was cleared of the vast majority of her possessions following her death in February. Picture: Jamie Goodman

Most Read

New bus routes earmarked for Gants Hill, Ilford, Hainault and Goodmayes

Will the 150 still go through Barkingside? Photo: TfL

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

Rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge between Ilford and Manor Park

Rail disruption to services running through Ilford. Picture: Rosie Fenton

Borough-wide speed limit of 20mph announced by Redbridge Council

Do you think a blanket speed limits on residential roads should be introduced? Picture: Dominic Lipinsk

‘It’s absolutely heartbreaking’: Grieving family devastated as housing group mistakenly throws out Barkingside nan’s lifelong possessions

Agnes Goodman's flat in Barkingside was cleared of the vast majority of her possessions following her death in February. Picture: Jamie Goodman

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s stadium open for fans to honour Edinburgh’s life

Flowers and messages are placed at Brisbane Road to remember Leyton Orient legend Justin Edinburgh, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 49 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham face daunting home clash with Manchester City on opening day of Premier League season

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany and manager Pep Guardiola on stage with the trophy during the celebrations at the Etihad Stadium after securing the Premier League title earlier in the day with their win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ilford Charity awarded £10k to help lonely pensioners

More than a third of Newham workers earn less than Real Living Wage, the latest Office for National Statistics figures reveal. Picture: PA Images / Dominic Lipinski.

‘It’s absolutely heartbreaking’: Grieving family devastated as housing group mistakenly throws out Barkingside nan’s lifelong possessions

Agnes Goodman's flat in Barkingside was cleared of the vast majority of her possessions following her death in February. Picture: Jamie Goodman

Gaelic Sport: Thomas McCurtains fun day is a huge hit

Thomas McCurtains held their annual fun day at Goodmayes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists