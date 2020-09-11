Search

Advanced search

Jewish Care’s Pen Pal project reunites Redbridge relatives

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 September 2020

Doreen Wejchendler, 90, from Gants Hill, discovered that she and Chigwell resident Aaron Gelkoff were related after she became penpals with the 14-year-old actor. Picture: Jewish Care

Doreen Wejchendler, 90, from Gants Hill, discovered that she and Chigwell resident Aaron Gelkoff were related after she became penpals with the 14-year-old actor. Picture: Jewish Care

Archant

A pen pal project set up during lockdown to connect members of the Jewish community has uncovered a pair of Redbridge relatives.

Claire Hartley, pictured with her children Alex and Talia, has been writing to 88-year-old Joyce Rogers, who has enjoyed bonding with the trio over the last few months. Picture: Jewish CareClaire Hartley, pictured with her children Alex and Talia, has been writing to 88-year-old Joyce Rogers, who has enjoyed bonding with the trio over the last few months. Picture: Jewish Care

Gants Hill resident Doreen Wejchendler and Aaron Gelkoff from Chigwell realised their family link after the Jewish Care project put them in touch.

Doreen, 90, explains how Aaron’s West End acting career was key to making the discovery: “When Aaron told us he was in the shows my daughter realised the connection between our families and that we are distantly related. I phoned up his grandfather, Barry, and know his great-aunt.”

Aaron, 14 – a West Hatch High School student — has already performed in a number of West End productions, including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Les Misérables. He says he has found a true ally in Doreen: “We talk about our shared interests. For example, we both spent our birthday in lockdown and we both have pets, so I asked Doreen for a photo of her cat Charlie and sent her a photo of my cat, Roxy.”

The project began during a period when interaction was more crucial than ever, something which motivated Aaron after he saw the initiative advertised at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre.

Wanstead's Joyce Rogers has enjoyed bonding with Claire Hartley and her two children as part of the Jewish Care Pen Pal project. Volunteer Joanne helps Claire to write the emails, ensuring she can easily stay in touch. Picture: Jewish CareWanstead's Joyce Rogers has enjoyed bonding with Claire Hartley and her two children as part of the Jewish Care Pen Pal project. Volunteer Joanne helps Claire to write the emails, ensuring she can easily stay in touch. Picture: Jewish Care

You may also want to watch:

“I wanted to get involved. I know that going into lockdown must have been a real shock for people living on their own and they might have been finding it really difficult. I thought this was a nice way to make new friends.”

He and Doreen are not the only pair to find friendship.

Shirley Greenbaum and Talia Jacobs, from Clayhall and Chigwell respectively, have also developed a strong rapport.

Chigwell resident Aaron Gelkoff, pictured with his dog Roxy, has been writing to Doreen since lockdown. Picture: Jewish CareChigwell resident Aaron Gelkoff, pictured with his dog Roxy, has been writing to Doreen since lockdown. Picture: Jewish Care

Pleased to discover their “local connection”, 87-year-old Shirley says it’s nice that Talia “has some idea” of who her family are.

Talia — a volunteer with Jewish Care’s Six Sundays programme for some years — describes the project as “a good alternative way” to keep giving back.

Claire Hartley, from Chingford, has also been writing to 88-year-old Joyce Rogers, of Wanstead, who has especially enjoyed bonding with Claire’s two children. Joyce even sent Claire’s son Alex a card for his fifth birthday.

To become a Pen Pal or a letter writing assistant by email, contact Dana at DKurlansky-Thom@jcare.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Angelina Jolie surprises ‘Lemonade for Yemen-Aid’ Seven Kings boys with donation and personalised letter

Angelina Jolie surprised two boys in Seven Kings with a large donation to their fundraiser to help starving children in Yemen. Picture: PA/ Yui Mok and Adeela Moosa

Building collapses in South Woodford

Emergency services are on the scene of a collapsed building in South Woodford. Picture: Paul Wood

Chigwell mum and daughter return to Britain’s Got Talent after emotional golden buzzer secured their spot

Honey Harrison-Maw surprised her mum Sammy Harrison by signing them both up to audition for Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Sam Harrison

Man with chainshaw arrested in Gants Hill at 3.30 in morning

Police arrested a man walking around Gants Hill with a chainsaw at 3:30 in the morning. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Redbridge Council to install first Quiet Streets traffic barriers

Temporary traffic barriers will be installed from September 14 until the end of the year. Picture: Redbridge Council

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Angelina Jolie surprises ‘Lemonade for Yemen-Aid’ Seven Kings boys with donation and personalised letter

Angelina Jolie surprised two boys in Seven Kings with a large donation to their fundraiser to help starving children in Yemen. Picture: PA/ Yui Mok and Adeela Moosa

Building collapses in South Woodford

Emergency services are on the scene of a collapsed building in South Woodford. Picture: Paul Wood

Chigwell mum and daughter return to Britain’s Got Talent after emotional golden buzzer secured their spot

Honey Harrison-Maw surprised her mum Sammy Harrison by signing them both up to audition for Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Sam Harrison

Man with chainshaw arrested in Gants Hill at 3.30 in morning

Police arrested a man walking around Gants Hill with a chainsaw at 3:30 in the morning. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Redbridge Council to install first Quiet Streets traffic barriers

Temporary traffic barriers will be installed from September 14 until the end of the year. Picture: Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Wanstead captain piles the pressure on Brentwood before last-day title decider

Tom Simmons of Wanstead and Snaresbrook drives through the covers during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Hutton CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 22nd August 2020

Woodford Wells know a win may not be enough to secure league title on the final day

Woodford Wells celebrate claiming a wicket against South Woodford (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Jewish Care’s Pen Pal project reunites Redbridge relatives

Doreen Wejchendler, 90, from Gants Hill, discovered that she and Chigwell resident Aaron Gelkoff were related after she became penpals with the 14-year-old actor. Picture: Jewish Care

Mayor’s Community Awards winners revealed, highlighting best in Redbridge

Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain revealed the winners in the Community Awards virtually after the gala event was cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears

After death of mum Woodford Green teacher walks length of 12 tube lines in 12 days - 350 miles - for charity

Alex Mills walked the length of 12 TfL lines in 12 days to raise money for Haven House Children's Hospice. Picture: Alex Mills